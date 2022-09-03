Perhaps some of us have faced our last trip to some place due to financial issues, health reasons, or some other reason. Perhaps it is retirement, and it is your last day on the job, or graduation from college and now it is time for a new beginning. Perhaps you are entering into an assisted living home and giving up your home; it is your last day at home. Maybe you are traveling overseas, not knowing if you will ever return. You have memories of sights and sounds and smells of the air that fill your thoughts. You have a mixture of emotions, perhaps good and not-so-good memories. Maybe there are sentimental memories with tears in your eyes and a lump in your throat.
In Mark 10:32-34 is a record of Jesus on His last trip to Jerusalem. Jesus is familiar with the journey; He had traveled it many times before. His first trip to Jerusalem was a babe to be circumcised and an offering made according to the law of Moses. This first trip was from Bethlehem. At age 12, we know that Jesus was with His parents when they visited Jerusalem and they left without Him; thinking Jesus was with some of the other family. We know that under the Mosaic Law, He was required, as an adult male, to travel to Jerusalem several times a year to observe certain holidays and feast days. Perhaps as He traveled this road He considered the purpose of this journey to observe the Passover or some other occasion.
Today is different. It is His last trip to Jerusalem and the purpose lay heavy on His mind. It was time for the Passover feast, but He would not observe the official feasting; instead, He would become the Passover sacrifice on behalf of not only the Jews but also for the entire world — past, present, and future generations. Jesus knows that He will be put to death, yet He is leading the group of His disciples.
Jesus had already expressed to His disciples concerning His fate on several occasions in the book of Mark. Now Jesus explains again of what is to happen to Him.
The disciples have some fear themselves. They know that some powerful individuals want to put Jesus out of business any way they can. The religious leaders were jealous of Jesus because the crowds were following Him. The religious system thought they were the authorities. They wanted the attraction, the power, and the recognition of the place of honor they felt they deserved. These were self-righteous hypocrites who care only about themselves. These are the terms Jesus used in describing them, Matthew 23:1-39. Jesus uses some strong, blunt, plain language dealing with these fake religious leaders. They were taking advantage of the people and robbing them in a manner of speaking. Oh, how they wanted to do away with this Jesus.
“And they were in the way going up to Jerusalem; and Jesus went before them; and they were amazed; and as they followed, they were afraid. And He took again the twelve, and began to tell them what things should happen to Him, Saying, ‘Behold we go up to Jerusalem; and the Son of man shall be delivered unto the chief priests, and unto the scribes; and they shall condemn Him to death, and shall deliver Him to the Gentiles; And they shall mock Him, and shall scourge Him, and shall spit upon Him, and shall kill Him: and the third day He shall rise again.’” Mark 10:32-34.
Jesus knows that He will be betrayed by one of His very own disciples and delivered into the hands of those wanting to harm Him and cause Him to cease His teachings and healings. Yes, Jesus knows how it feels to be betrayed by a friend. Jesus also knows beforehand who that particular disciple is that is the traitor, namely Judas. Jesus knows beforehand that Peter will deny Him three times in the same night or morning.
Jesus knows that His disciples will be scattered to the wind like sheep with no shepherd upon His arrest.
Jesus still remains determined to go to Jerusalem. He is familiar with the Old Testament prophesies concerning His suffering, death and resurrection. He has a complete understanding of the agony and pain that He will face. He prays in John 17 that this cup will pass from Him, but that the Father’s will be done. He prays this three times. Jesus could have called 12 legions of angels to prevent this from happening. In the Garden of Gethsemane, He sweated as drops of blood, so we understand that His stress was real as He faced this challenge.
Not only would he be deserted by all His disciples and friends, He also felt forsaken by even God. There is a lot of mental stress involved in this as also the physical abuse and torture. Christ was tortured from before His arrest all through His six illegal trials at night and on that same day until the moment of death. The soldiers spat upon His face; how disgusting is that? They also slapped Him across the face. Jesus was scourged or flogged which ripped hunks of flesh from His body exposing bones and organs of the body. He was given 39 lashes across the back which was stretched out bare. Jesus knew that He would be mocked, as the soldiers placed a robe on His back and crown of thorns upon His head and hailed Him as king. Jesus was almost dead at crucifixion. He was so weak that He could not carry His cross, but someone was compelled to do so for Him.
Israel had betrayed the Messiah to the Gentiles. Israel was guilty of murder of an innocent man. Israel had someone else to do their dirty work for them. The Romans exercised their option of capital punishment upon our Savior. Jesus is the sacrificial Lamb offered for the sins of the world.
“I said therefore unto you, that you shall die in your sins; for if you believe not that I am He, you shall die in your sins,” John 8:24.
Jesus is the only hope of the world for salvation and being justified before the Father, God. Without Jesus you are lost and condemned to hell for eternity.
Please, come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.