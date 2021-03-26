The imagination is a powerful thing.
Proverbs 23:7 tells us, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.”
What anyone else thinks about you is nowhere near as important as what you think about yourself.
Henry Ford once said, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right.”
You will succeed or fail because you first see yourself succeeding or failing.
As a young trumpet player, there were notes with which I struggled. I wanted to scream in the higher register like Maynard Ferguson, but it just wasn’t working. Part of my problem was the wrong horn and the wrong mouthpiece. Eventually, I got more professional horns and different mouth pieces, but notes never came until I changed the image I had in my mind.
Before I could play the higher register, I had to first see myself doing it. Even at a young age, I realized I had (what I referred to as) a mental block. I talked as if I had a threshold to how high I could play. Consequently, I had created self-imposed limitations on my abilities.
The interesting thing was I was playing higher than all my high school and most of my college peers. Any limit I had was because I had created it in my own mind.
The same holds true with any promise of God. If you cannot imagine the promise working for you, it won’t.
Jesus said, if you believe those things you say will come to pass, you will have whatever you say (reference Mark 11:23).
Most people think this applies to the good things of God. Unfortunately, this holds true whether it’s good or not.
If you imagine yourself failing, you will fail. If you imagine your strength decreasing, weakness is coming. If you see your bills unpaid, there’s a good chance you’ll soon be behind.
Conversely, if you see yourself as a winner, you will be. If you see yourself as an overcomer, you are. If you see yourself healed, that goes a long ways towards bringing the promise of God to fruition in your life.
It’s all about how you see yourself.
“Brother Tim, how do I change the image on the inside of me?”
The Apostle Paul gave us great instruction on this very thing in his letter to the church at Rome: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2a).
When we hear the term “brainwashing,” most think of it in a negative light. But this is exactly what Paul was telling us to do: Use the Word of God to wash the wrong images from our minds.
Is the devil constantly telling you, “You’ll never meet your financial obligations”?
You have to remove those thoughts by replacing them with the Word of God.
“But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
Is the devil telling you, “You’ll never recover from this illness”?
Again, you must counter his negative image with the Word of God.
“… by whose stripes ye were healed” (1 Peter 2:24b).
Whatever the devil tells you, you have to counter it with a promise from the Bible.
In Jesus’ sermon on the mount, there is a bit of wisdom hidden in plain sight: “Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed” (Matthew 6:31)?
That phrase, “take no thought saying,” is the key.
You take a thought by speaking it out.
I’ve heard it said you can’t stop a bird from flying over your head, but you can stop it from building a nest in your hair.
Thoughts are the same way. Random, bizarre thoughts may pop into your head, but you don’t have to let them stay there. Dismiss them out of hand and if you can apply the Word of God to the situation, the better.
The thought comes, “What was that pain in your back? Do you have a pulled muscle?”
I counter it with, “No, devil! I’m healed from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet.”
The thought comes, “You’ll die poor and penniless.”
I counter it with the promise, “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich” (2 Corinthians 8:9).
Any thought that enters my head, I judge it. And if it’s contrary to the Word of God, I reject it.
“But what about things that aren’t discussed in the Bible, such as trumpet playing?”
That’s a great question. When I learned I could have what I say and believe (reference Mark 11:23), I began talking differently and visualizing my abilities differently.
Once I realized I was limiting myself, I never played higher. After I removed the mental block, I could play as high as a dog whistle.
You too, Dear Reader, can take the promises found in the Word of God and change your life.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.