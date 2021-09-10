The mind is a wonderful thing. With it we can dream the impossible. Science fiction writers have described seemingly unimaginable things, which after many years of technological and industrial development we, in this generation, now enjoy.
The Dick Tracy comic strip provides a perfect example. While it was published decades before I was born, it’s title character frequently used a two-way wrist radio that later became a two-way wrist TV. Detective Tracy would use his device to communicate with headquarters, but here we are, almost a century later and look at how many people carry a device that allows them to speak or watch just about anyone, anywhere in the world.
All because of the imagination of one person.
What you think is important, but I would contend that how you think is just as important.
If you will allow me: As the human mind grows and develops, we create filters. These help us to process our physical senses, as well as our emotional and eventually spiritual senses, as well.
For example, we hold an ice cube, someone tells us its frozen water. We store away that piece of information as “Ice is cold.” We see a matchstick burn out and before it’s had time to cool, we pick it up and find out “Fire is hot.”
As we grow, we learn colors, sounds, and smells. We identify things in the natural through our five physical senses.
And we learn emotions. When a baby isn’t fed quick enough, their tempers can start to rise. When their mother cuddles them, they calm down. When they start pre-kindergarten, they have to learn to share toys, but sometimes not before a huge meltdown.
As we grow, we tend to view the world through the experiences we have had.
If your parents were encouraging, then you probably performed better at the things you undertook. If your parents didn’t encourage you, but instead said things like, “You’ll never amount to anything” or “You’re just like your uncle, a loser,” then your confidence was probably nonexistent.
Your experiences become the prism through which you view life.
If you view everything through a prism of defeat, you’ll never move forward into the things God has for you to accomplish. If you view the world in light of God’s promises, then your outlook will change to one of victory.
I can hear some now, “You don’t know what I’ve been through!”
You are absolutely correct.
But are you going to let life’s setbacks define your future? Are you going to continue to think of yourself as a failure when God sees you as something completely different?
God intended for us to be the head and not the tail; above only and never beneath (reference Deuteronomy 28:13). He has numerous blessings in store for us. All we have to do is believe and walk in them.
And there’s the rub: Believing. I contend some are challenged with believing because they spent most of their lives taking whatever is thrown at them. The devil attacks, whether it’s in finances, a physical ailment, or an emotional stress, and instead of responding with the Word of God, we’re like that guard dog that just rolls over, hoping for a belly rub.
In order for you to walk in the goodness of God, you are going to have to think differently. All of us deal with the arrows of the enemy, but how you perceive your standing with God will have a huge impact on the final outcome.
When an unexpected bill comes, are you going to fret and worry about how it’s going to get paid? Or are you going to rely on the promise of God that says, “… my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19 [NKJV])?
When the doctor gives you a bad report, are you going to cry and whine to God, “Why is this happening to me?” Or are you going to stand on the promise that says, “… who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness — by whose stripes you were healed” (1 Peter 2:24 [NKJV])?
When your children start acting up, are you going to give up and assume they’re on their way to hell? Or are you going to filter their rebellion through the Word of God, which says, “All your children shall be taught by the Lord, And great shall be the peace of your children” (Isaiah 54:13 [NKJV])?
We have a choice when trials or tribulations come; we can either assume defeat or stand on the Word of God for deliverance.
When that unexpected bill comes, view it as an opportunity for God to show out just for you.
When the doctor gives you the bad news, realize it’s an opportunity for God’s healing power to manifest in your life.
When it seems like there’s no hope for your child, keep in mind that the Lord will perfect that which concerns you (reference Psalm 138:8).
Whatever the situation, it may seem hopeless now, but you have to keep your faith and trust in the God who will deliver you from it all. Teach yourself to think differently about any and all situations that arise in your life.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
