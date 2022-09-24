“(1) These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended. (2) They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.” John 16:1-2 KJV
Euphemisms. I grew up on them and still use them today. It’s rare that I hear one that is new to me, but occasionally I run across one that I’ve never heard before.
Some favorites are “That dog won’t hunt,” or “Let’s shell down the corn.” Phrases like those have always been a part of my everyday vocabulary and have been as normal to me as gravy is to a biscuit.
I looked up the definition to euphemism and was a little surprised to find the meaning to be: A mild, indirect, or vague term for one that is considered harsh, blunt, or offensive.
Officially, it seems an euphemism is a substitute word or phrase to soften the blow of words or phrases that could be offensive or embarrassing.
Perhaps it’s a southern thing or maybe it’s just me, but I’ve always considered these country phrases to enhance communication skills and to contain depth of meaning.
I remember making a heart connection once with a dear friend who is like a brother to me. His dad had just passed away and we immediately gathered in his parents’ home to show support and love. He was there for me when my own father had passed away, but now he was experiencing for himself, something he only imagined before.
When I saw him, we connected through an experience that now we both shared and I spit out the words: “We’re drinking water from the same well now.”
I know it wasn’t academic nor intellectual, but it got the job done.
Today we seem to live in a time where everyone is offended by everything, especially absolute truth. Jesus knew this day would come and he warned his followers about it. He didn’t want any of us to be defeated, beaten down or intimidated by offensive actions. He knew that victory for us can only come when we are able to rise above our adversaries and those who would intentionally harm us.
In the previous chapters, Jesus has spoken of his death and resurrection and now in this chapter, He tells how that our public faith in Him will be all the reason others need to come at us with hate and disgust.
Jesus warned that they will “say all manner of evil against us,” and will persecute and kill us, just because of our love for Him and standing for truth.
How do we rise above those accusations and attacks against us? Knowing that we are persecuted for doing what’s right in God’s eyes doesn’t soften the blow or minimize the hurt. There’s only one way that I know of, only one truth that has never failed to work for me. It is the simple truth that there was a day in my life when I made the decision to “put all my eggs in one basket and give the basket to God.” That day, when I placed all my trust in His work on Calvary and the empty tomb.
The apostle Paul said it like this: “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.” Galatians 2:20 KJV
If I understand what he’s saying, it means that the moment that I placed all my trust in Christ and surrendered my life to Him, I died, and was simultaneously given new life.
That brings me to another euphemism, one that clearly communicates a victorious truth, one that I’ve repeated as many times as I’ve encountered an adversary. When accusations are hurled at you and logic says you should fight back by defending yourself, just take a deep breath, slow down your emotions, and quietly say to yourself … dead people don’t defend themselves because “you can’t kill a dead man!”
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
