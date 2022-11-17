We Are God’s Handiwork
Ephesians 2:1-10
I. Dead in Trespasses and Sins (Ephesians 2:1-3)
In this text, be careful to notice the words “hath he quickened” (verse 1). They are in italics, correct? Recognizably, this emphasis on the writings indicates that these words were added by the translators. That they do not appear in the original Greek text in this place. However, note also that similar verbiage “hath quickened us” does appear in the original Greek text in verse 5, but it does not appear here at the beginning of this text. It is affirmed by many bible scholars that the translators wrote "hath he quickened" in italics in order to indicate the fact that they themselves added those words and they are not a part of the original text.
Evidently it was just a little bit too heavy the original language that would have read like, “And you, who were dead in trespasses and sin.”
Thus, the words inserted by the translators that Paul is about to say to us serve as sort of cushion to the whole blow by giving us a peak ahead at what he, the apostle, is going to say about you and me.
But at this point, Paul is just saying, “and you [and I] were dead in your trespasses and sins” (verse 1).
Recall the incident in the book of Genesis (chapter 2), God said to Adam, "In the day that you eat thereof you will surely die."
With regards to the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, God was talking about spiritual death; that awareness of God, that communion with God, or that fellowship and oneness that God intended that man should have with Him. That would cease, for God is a Spirit, they that worship Him worship Him in Spirit and in truth. The relationship with God would cease the moment that man disobeyed the commandment of God, the moment man transgressed. And so "and you who were dead" really as the result of your transgressions and sins. (Smith Commentary)
II. Made Alive in Christ (Ephesians 2:4-7)
Just as God's justice and righteousness called for wrath upon sinful man, his abundant mercy flowing out of his multi-faceted love caused him to make provision for lost mankind. He made that provision while Jew and Gentile were dead in sin, or spiritually separated from God. Those made alive through baptism have had God's unmerited favor bestowed upon them and been saved through one action which was completed in the watery grave (Ephesians 2:4-5; reference Romans 6:1-11). Scripturally speaking, salvation can be in the future, based upon one's obedience to the Lord's will; in the present because of an act recently completed; or in heaven, the final home of the redeemed (note Mark 16:16; Acts 2:47; 1 Thessalonians 5:8-10; Hebrews 9:28). Thus, one can be spoken of as being a part of those who have been saved from their past sins yet still needing to act in a manner necessary to their ultimate salvation in heaven (1 Corinthians 5:1-5; Acts 8:18-24).
Everyone who has been buried with Christ and come up out of the waters of baptism has been raised from spiritual death (Colossians 1:12-13). There are some who believe that the church is God's heavenly kingdom on earth (Ephesian 1:3). Thus, this same sect propagates that when one is raised from the waters of baptism, he (she, they) is (are) placed in Christ Jesus, or in heavenly places, which is the church. [Friend, I have my belief. What is yours? A good place for discussion]. Howbeit, God's ultimate design for those "in Christ Jesus" is to show them clearly the great wealth of his grace in heaven.
The expression "ages to come" appears, by some, to refer to the eons we will spend in heaven. That is to say that throughout that unending span of time we will be constantly reminded of God's great unmerited favor for us by the joys which will surround us (Ephesians 2:6-7). (Hampton’s Commentary)
III. Created in Jesus Christ for Good Works (Ephesians 2:8-10)
Very familiar passage of scripture verses 8-9 wouldn’t you say? I dare say that anyone reading this lesson has not heard this text read, taught, or preached about at some point in time in their Christian life.
If you are in that crowd, might I bring to your attention and for serious consideration the words of the Scottish Baptist minister Alexander MacLaren, “Here are three of the key words of the New Testament - ‘grace,’ ‘saved,’ ‘faith.’ Once these terms were strange and new; now they are old. Once they were like lava, glowing and cast up from the central depths; but it is a long while since the eruption, and the blocks have got cold, and the corners have been rubbed off them. I am afraid that some people, when they read such a text, will shrug the shoulder of weariness, and think that they are in for a dreary sermon.”
Nay, my friend, keep the spirit and life of this text aflame. Why? Because to me personally, on this rendering of the scriptures hangs the crux of what we as Christians believe about salvation and why we believe it!
James Burton Coffman in his exposition stated that “By grace …” and the connotations of this word as used in the New Testament include the principles: (1) of human beings (all of them) being unworthy of the salvation God provides; (2) of the impossibility of any man's meriting or earning salvation, even if he had a million lives to live; and (3) that salvation bestowed upon people originated in the heart of God and that it flows out from God to people, being from God and of God alone. It is clear then that God's grace is to all people, for all people alike, and that it is available for every person who was ever born on earth (Titus 2:11).
As God’s “workmanship” (verse 10), believers would do well to understand that this salvation is far from being our own work or granted for our own works' sake. You and I are created in Christ Jesus “unto” good works. Thus, Christ has saved us that we may show forth the virtues of Him who called us from darkness into his marvelous light. For though we are not saved “for” our good works, yet we are saved that we may perform good works, to the glory of God and the benefit of man. (Clarke’s Commentary) [Emphasis mine]
Christ in the Text: Ephesians 2:5-7
