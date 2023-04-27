“And see, now I go bound in the spirit to Jerusalem, not knowing the things that will happen to me there, except that the Holy Spirit testifies in every city, saying that chains and tribulations await me.
“And indeed, now I know that you all, among whom I have gone preaching the kingdom of God, will see my face no more.
"Then they all wept freely, and fell on Paul’s neck and kissed him, sorrowing most of all for the words which he spoke, that they would see his face no more. And they accompanied him to the ship,” Acts 20:22-23, 25, 37-38 NKJV.
Family portraits. Always interesting. Sometimes fun, sometimes not. Sometimes it’s the little ones who struggle to get with the program; sometimes it’s a bigger, older, cantankerous one. But once time passes and we’ve traveled the corridors of life for a few decades, we can pull out old photos and look back with joy at those family portraits. Why? Because for those of us who’ve been fortunate enough, there are memories that are good. We don’t look the same anymore; some of us have gained a few pounds. For some, hair stopped growing on their head and started growing on their ears. It’s a sight for sore eyes. That’s our family!
Many of them are no longer with us and many have since been born. We love them all because they are family. It’s a family portrait! We have a history with those people. Some of that history was difficult, but in the end, it’s our family … portrait.
Today’s verses will come alive to many of you as you focus on them through the lens of something the world definitely needs more of … the lens of pheleo (brotherly) love. The love and commitment between close family members goes beyond explanation really. It’s the kind of relationship that enables us to see past the faults of others and empowers us to care, really care.
Now it is true that we are commissioned in God’s Word to care about everyone, even those we don’t particularly like. Can I say that caring and liking are not always linked together? Liking is not a mandate, but loving is.
Didn’t the Bible say, “If someone says, 'I love God,' and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen?” I John 4:20 NKJV.
The conclusion is then summed up in this singular truth, we must love … even when we don’t feel particularly close to someone.
Then there are those people in our life who, even though we are not related, we are as close to them as any blood relationship could provide.
People who have invested their time into us, people who have made personal sacrifices just to benefit us, we love and care about those people. We value them greatly and they sometimes become a “pearl of great price” to us.
Paul, here in Asia where he has invested himself and labored for their benefit, is now about to leave Asia to go to Jerusalem.
Here we see in this group a display of brotherly love in the highest form. Theirs was a display of love for someone they deeply cared for, namely Paul. Let’s look at the context of what is really happening so we can fully appreciate this heart-wrenching display of love.
In verse 23, the apostle shares that he had been warned in Spirit that trouble and perhaps danger awaits him once he arrives in Jerusalem.
In verse 25, he tells them that he knows this is the last time they will ever see him. Their response was filled with emotion.
In verses 37 and 38, bitter tears flowed freely. Their weeping was open and public and their grief was heavy. They hugged on him, loved on him, kissed him with a brokenness and grief that resembled a funeral for our dearest loved one. That’s when it happened.
Oh, I’ve read this passage for years and didn’t see it. You may not have missed it, but just in case you did, let me point it out for you. The last little phrase in verse 38. It’s so inconspicuous to most, especially to the one who reads in a hurry. We have to slow down or else we will miss a vital message for us today.
Here it is: “then they accompanied him to the ship.”
This apostle that has become such an inspiration to them was now leaving and headed into danger, which is going to prevent them from ever seeing him again on this side of heaven. What is it that they did that was so outstanding? They accompanied him to the ship. Let me say it another way: They went with him as far as they could humanly go. They would not be able to join him physically any longer; now they could only surround him with their prayers. This is a snapshot of the pheleo love of true siblings.
Who is it that has so impacted you? Who have you impacted in such a way? I hope you have had someone in your life who was willing to go as far as humanly possible for you. I hope someone feels that way about you, as well. There is one who went all the way for you. He invested in you. He continues to care for you as if you were the only person alive. He went all the way to a cross of execution in your place. He took the punishment for your sin so you could have eternal life. It didn’t end there either. He is still caring for you today. He wants nothing more than to hug on you, love on you, kiss you and tell you that you are his “pearl of great price.”
Take your time now and give another look at this family portrait from scripture and be blessed!
