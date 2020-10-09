Love For Enemies Luke 6:27-36
It is the belief of Bible scholar William Barclay that there is no commandment of Jesus which has caused as much discussion and debate as the commandment to love our enemies. Before we can obey it, commented Barclay, we must discover what it means.
In Greek there is “eran,” which describes passionate love, the love of a man for a maid. There is “philein,” which describes our love for our nearest and dearest, the warm affection of the heart. Neither of these two words is used here; the word used here is “agapan,” which needs a whole paragraph to translate it.
“Agapan” (love) describes an active feeling of benevolence towards the other person; it means that no matter what that person does to us we will never allow ourselves to desire anything but his highest good; and we will deliberately and of set purpose go out of our way to be good and kind to him. This is most suggestive. We cannot love our enemies as we love our nearest and dearest. To do so would be unnatural, impossible and even wrong. But we can see to it that, no matter what a man does to us, even if he insults, ill-treats and injures us, we will seek nothing but his highest good.
One thing emerges from this. The love we bear to our dear ones is something we cannot help. We speak of falling in love; it is something which happens to us. But this love towards our enemies is not only something of the heart; it is something of the will. It is something which by the grace of Christ we may will ourselves to do.
Disciples should not resist the violent attacks of their opponents. The attack may be an insult (reference Matthew 5:39) or a violent punch on the jaw (Greek, “siagon”). In either case, this is an attack on the disciple’s person.
An attack against his family members might require their defense, though not with more than defensive action against the attacker. Disciples need to guard themselves against pride that sometimes masquerades as chivalry while at the same time defending those in their care and trying not to overreact against the attacker.
Taking the outer cloak (Greek, “himation”) implies that the setting is a street robbery. In legal disputes the undergarment (Greek, “chiton,” reference Matthew 5:40) more often went to the victor.
Luke pictured a robber taking an outer garment. The person being attacked should offer the robber his undergarment (undershirt) also. Matthew conversely pictured a lawsuit in which an enemy sues the disciple for his undergarment and the disciple offers his outer garment. In this whole section, Luke described what was more typical in the Gentile world and Matthew what was more common among Jews. (Constable)
This law of nature, commonly referred to as “The Golden Rule,” infers the concept of justice, and may also serve for a guide to us to expound the former verses, and some other precepts of charity in this chapter. Men in all these cases should consider what they would be glad, and think reasonable, that others should do to them, were they in their circumstances, and the others had the same ability or advantage to do good to them; and by this they should measure their acts both of justice and charity. (Poole)
“For sinners also love those that love them” (verse 32) — the word “sinners” is used by Luke in the same sense in which “tax-gatherers” is used by Matthew (5:46-47), and signifies heathens; not only men who have no religion, but men who acknowledge none. The religion of Christ not only corrects the errors and reforms the disorders of the fallen nature of man, but raises it even above itself: it brings it near to God; and, by universal love, leads it to frame its conduct according to that of the Sovereign Being.
“A man should tremble who finds nothing in his life besides the external part of religion, but what may be found in the life of a Turk or a heathen.” The Gospel of the grace of God purifies and renews the heart, causing it to resemble that Christ through whom the grace came. (Clarke)
These are hard lessons to flesh and blood. But if we are thoroughly grounded in the faith of Christ’s love, this will make his commands easy to us.
Every one that comes to him for washing in his blood, and knows the greatness of the mercy and the love there is in him, can say, in truth and sincerity, Lord, what wilt thou have me to do? Let us then aim to be merciful, even according to the mercy of our heavenly Father to us. (Matthew Henry)
Community Asset Builder and Christian writer, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 38 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
