“Then Jesus six days before the passover came to Bethany, where Lazarus was which had been dead, whom he raised from the dead. There they made him a supper; and Martha served: but Lazarus was one of them that sat at the table with him. Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odour of the ointment.”
Memories. We all have them regardless of our age. Of course, the older we are, the further back our memories can reach. Some of those memories are not joyful and if we focus primarily on those, we become prisoner to those bad events. Hopefully that isn’t you.
Most of us can go back in time and revisit memories of pleasant days, days that are long gone just as some of the people that helped that memory to be a pleasant one. Those memories are most likely the ones that get described as “the good ole days.”
I think some of my favorite memories of “the good ole days” find cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents gathered together. Every time that happened, there would be a great meal at the center of it.
It didn’t have to be a holiday, a birthday or some special occasion to warrant a celebration. Just getting together was special in and of itself.
Our text for consideration today features a scene that has obviously been enjoyed by every generation since creation. A meal, family and friends, and in this case, a very special occasion. They were celebrating Jesus and the fact that Lazarus was now alive again.
There are several notable components to this story. First there’s the resurrected brother who had been dead less than a week ago. There’s the gratitude of Martha expressed by the food she served as they gathered for a meal that was planned and executed “for him.” Then there’s the expression of Mary taking a very expensive pound of spikenard and anointing and washing Jesus’ feet. Finding application in these components is almost endless.
There’s also lessons to be learned in the often overlooked components. Look with me again at the first words, the introduction to this wonderful passage … “Then Jesus six days before the passover came to Bethany where Lazarus was which had been dead, whom he raised.”
Just six days till Passover means that the cross is just one week away. The event that splits time, opens graves and causes all nature to go dark in mourning, is now upon them. What does Jesus do? He celebrates. He celebrates the life of Lazarus and allows a grateful family to show some appreciation as they celebrate with him. Lazarus who was dead and is now alive, is the man of the hour. Jesus who is about to die then be raised the third day is the man of eternity! Keep in mind that someday Lazarus would have to die again just as everyone who had ever been raised from death. They all eventually died again. Jesus, once he was raised from the dead would never die again.
In the natural, this is a picture of spiritual possibilities for us.
Those who are regenerated spiritually, born into this world then born again of the spirit into life everlasting, they are born twice.
There will come a time that we, too, will sit down at the banquet table to celebrate with Jesus. Oh yes, it’s already planned and invitations are being sent out. You are invited! It’s called the marriage supper of the Lamb.
I hope you accept and join the many who expectantly look forward to that celebration.
Those will be the good old days that will never end!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.