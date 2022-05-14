While I write this column for The Daily Post-Athenian, I also share older columns on Facebook. One article about easy yokes and light burdens received the following comment from a regular reader,
“This … ’Give It To God’ is very difficult for me … I understand giving of things material, but have YET to figure out HOW to give my thoughts, hurts, emotions (anything that is not solid and can be seen), because the thoughts, hurts, emotions CONTINUE to invade my mind!!! For years I have ask(ed) … TELL ME HOW? As of this date no one can answer that question. I want to, I REALLY WANT TO, but HOW??”
I suspect this sentiment is not unique to this individual, it’s probably something that is felt by many. While I wanted to respond via Facebook, a simple sound bite or even a couple of paragraphs aren’t going to answer this problem.
But it can be fixed. We can walk in peace. It’s not necessarily easy, but it can be done. It requires a fair amount of effort and diligence.
I know nothing except what the Word of God says. However, I have implemented His ways into my life so I know they work and that He is faithful to stand behind His Word.
Let’s start with what the Apostle Paul wrote to the church at Philippi and let’s look at it in the Amplified Version.
“Do not fret or have any anxiety about anything, but in every circumstance and in everything, by prayer and petition (definite requests), with thanksgiving, continue to make your wants known to God.
“And God’s peace (shall be yours, that tranquil state of a soul assured of its salvation through Christ, and so fearing nothing from God and being content with its earthly lot of whatever sort that is, that peace) which transcends all understanding shall garrison and mount guard over your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
“For the rest, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is worthy of reverence and is honorable and seemly, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely and lovable, whatever is kind and winsome and gracious, if there is any virtue and excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think on and weigh and take account of these things (fix your minds on them]” (Philippians 4:6-8 (AMPC]).
While this passage appears near the end of Paul’s letter, this verse starts with a command, “do not fret or have any anxiety.” If the Bible tells us not to do something, it is implied that the thing we’re being asked to do is within our control. God would not ask us to do the impossible.
However, Paul does give us instruction as how to accomplish this task. Any time some problem or issue arises, talk to God about it. Ask Him for direction as to how to get the outcome you desire. He loves you; He will tell you; He’s not holding anything back from you.
I had to do this myself recently. It involved a business deal scheduled for a particular day. Following on the heels of that appointment, I was heading out of town. Everything planned for my trip hinged on the success of that one deal.
The Monday before the meeting, I received word that things may not go as planned. Immediately, thoughts of worry and doubt started entering my mind. What of my trip? Would it all be for naught?
I decided to talk to the Lord about this situation: How should I pray about it? What can I speak about it?
Within just a few minutes I heard the Lord say, “Speak to the red tape that it becomes untangled.”
(On a different subject, we have authority over our situations. We can speak to our mountains, and they will be removed.)
I thanked the Lord for the guidance and declared, “Red tape be untangled!” And then I set my heart and mind not to worry about it.
If you reread the passage from Philippians, you will see the accompanying instructions are related to thanksgiving.
“… in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God” (Philippians 4:6b (MEV]).
To thank someone implies they’ve done something for you or given you something. If we’re told to discuss our problems, worries, and concerns to God and then thank Him, I assume it’s because I will receive the outcome I desire.
Such was the case with my recent trial. I asked Him for a very specific outcome and then I chose to believe it would come to pass. Since I truly believed I would have what I requested of Him, thanksgiving came naturally.
But the propensity to worry was still present. It’s like an imp that’s sitting on your shoulder constantly nagging, “What if it doesn’t come to pass?” “What will you do then?” “What will your friends say?”
If you’re not careful, worrying can become a habit, a bad habit.
To stop a bad habit, simply substitute it with a good one.
Just follow Paul’s advice, “whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things” (Philippians 4:8 (MEV]).
Instead of a constant barrage of “what-ifs,” change the thoughts of your mind to positive ones. Imagine a good outcome instead of a bad one. And if you can’t stop thinking negatively about your situations, just sing praises to God anytime you’re tempted to worry.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
