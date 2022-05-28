In his comments regarding Galatians 5:16, 17, Ger de Koning describes this section as one entity. Therein “the Spirit” is mentioned no less than seven times. Galatians 5:16 is directly opposite to Galatians 5:15. The latter verse refers to biting and devouring one another. However, if you walk by the Spirit, such things will not happen.
To “walk by the Spirit” means that you perform the purposes of the Spirit and that you make your decisions in the light of His holiness. It means that your conduct seeks to glorify Christ in your life, because that’s why the Holy Spirit came to earth (John 16:14). If you walk by the Spirit, the result is that you keep the flesh as dead. In actuality, it is impossible to have Christ before your eyes and sin at the same time!
It is in verse 17 that the apostle Paul informs us that indeed the Christian has two natures: The new life and the old life. The new life longs to be guided by the Spirit; the old life wants to meet the desires of the flesh. The Spirit and the flesh are contrary to one another as enemies. The flesh is committed to preventing you from walking by the Spirit, and the Spirit withstands the operation of the flesh to prevent it from performing its will.
So, the flesh is still present in the Christian, it is not dead or exterminated. The flesh “lusts” still, but you are no longer obliged to listen to what it wants. When you were converted, God could have taken away sinful flesh. Yet He has left it in us to remind us constantly of our weakness and by that consciousness to keep us continuously dependent on Christ. Well, who wins that battle which is now going on in you and me? This is where individual responsibility comes into play. Someone once compared the two natures with two dogs constantly fighting with each other. And which dog wins? The one you feed the most!
That is, of God, who is the guide and leader of his people. It is a metaphor taken from the leading of persons that are blind; as such are before conversion, and whom the Spirit of God leads in ways they knew not, and in paths they had not known: Or from the leading of children, and teaching them to go; so, the Spirit leads regenerate persons, and teaches them to walk by faith in Christ. This act of leading supposes life in the persons led, for dead men cannot be led; the Spirit is first and foremost a Spirit of life from Christ. (Gill)
“Now the works of the flesh are manifest” (verse 19) — Very little remains to be said in an effort to show what is meant by fulfilling the lust of the flesh. The effects which the flesh produces are plain and obvious enough. The catalogue which follows is not drawn up on any exact scientific principle but divides itself roughly under four heads: (1) sins of sensuality; (2) sins of superstition; (3) sins of temper; (4) excesses.
It has been said that all our sinfulness may be resolved “into two elementary instincts: the instinct of self-preservation and the reproductive instinct.” The third class of sins — sins of temper — would be referred to the first of the heads; sins of sensuality and excess — the one immediately, the other more remotely — to the second. The sins of superstition mentioned are of a more secondary character and arise out of intellectual errors. (Ellicott)
Enough cannot be said or taught about this text as many of us can attest given we have heard of the “Fruit of the Spirit” since the early days of VBS and Sunday school. Many books have been written, numerous seminars and self-study have been facilitated. And yet there remains so much more to be said and done regarding this instruction.
For the sake of brevity, I ask that you consider for more insightful instruction the following list composed by Dr. Thomas Constable for what he describes as “fruit” that singularly suggests the unified Christ-like character which the Holy Spirit produces in nine delicious flavors:
Mental or God-ward qualities (Galatians 5:22): Love (Greek, “agape,” self-sacrificing affection for others), Joy (“chara,” deep-seated gladness regardless of circumstances), Peace (“eirene,” inner quietness and repose regardless of circumstances);
Interpersonal or other-ward qualities (Galatians 5:22), Patience (“makrothymia,” forbearance even under provocation), Kindness (“chrestotes,” benevolence and graciousness), Goodness (“agathosyne,” constructive action reaching out to others);
General or self-ward qualities (Galatians 5:22-23), Faithfulness (“pistis,” reliability, trustworthiness), Gentleness (“praytes,” acquiescence to authority and consideration of others), Self-control (“enkrateia,” ability to master oneself).
