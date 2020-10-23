Loving Divine

1 Corinthians 13:1-13

I. Love Alone Counts (1 Corinthians 13:1-3) The more excellent way is “Love.” (referencing the last verse of the previous chapter) Without it, all moral and intellectual gifts are valueless. If there be love — the love of God, and the love of our brethren — in our hearts, all will be well. This hymn of praise in honor of love is remarkable. (1) as coming from the Apostle Paul, and not from the “Beloved” John, from whose pen we might naturally have looked for it; and (2), occurring here in an atmosphere of controversy, preceded and succeeded as it is by close logical argument.

Note: Please follow the forthcoming comments closely, as time nor space will not allow for as much detailed discussion as needed for such an overwhelming topic.

That this passage should be found in the middle of a protracted argument suggests the idea that what we have here is the result of a sudden and direct inspiration. The Apostle had always been conscious of a mighty power working in him, mastering him, bringing him into captivity to Christ. There suddenly flashes upon him the realization of what that power is, and he cannot but at once give utterance, in language of surpassing loftiness and glowing with emotion, to the new and profound conviction which has set his own soul aflame. The word (agapè) which is used here for love is peculiar to the New Testament (and a few passages in the Septuagint or Greek translation of the scriptures). It is not to be found in any heathen writings. The word “charity,” which signifies either tolerance or almsgiving, is an insufficient rendering of the original, and destroys the force of the passage, especially in 1 Corinthians 13:3, where “almsgiving” without love is pronounced worthless. The Latin “caritas” was used as the rendering of agape, probably because the ordinary Latin word “amor” (love) was considered too significant of a mere earthly or fleshly affection; and hence the word “charity” in the English version. (Ellicott’s Commentary for English Readers)

This chapter, occupied with the one main thought, divides itself into three parts — The greatest gifts are valueless without LOVE (verses 1-3); the pre-eminent characteristics of LOVE (verses 4-7); gifts are transient; virtues are eternal, and chief of them is LOVE. (verses 8-13)

II. Love Alone Wins (1 Corinthians 13:4-7) Some of the effects of charity (love) are stated, that we may know whether we have this grace; and that if we have not, we may not rest till we have it. This love is a clear proof of regeneration and is a touchstone of our professed faith in Christ. In this beautiful description of the nature and effects of love, it is meant to show the Corinthians that their conduct had, in many respects, been a contrast to it. Love is an utter enemy to selfishness; it does not desire or seek its own praise, or honor, or profit, or pleasure. Not that charity destroys all regard to us or that the charitable man should neglect himself and all his interests. But love never seeks its own to the hurt of others, or to neglect others. It ever prefers the welfare of others to its private advantage. How excellent would Christianity appear to the world if those who profess it were more under this Divine principle and paid due regard to the command on which its blessed Author laid the chief stress! Let us ask whether this Divine love dwells in our hearts. Has this principle guided us into becoming behavior to all men? Are we willing to lay aside selfish objects and aims? Herein is a call to watchfulness, diligence, and prayer. (Matthew Henry Concise Commentary)

III. Love Alone Lasts (1 Corinthians 1:8-13a) Here we have a list of what the Pulpit Commentary entitled “the eternal permanence of love.” Hence, the keyword “faileth” has two technical meanings between which it is not easy to decide. (1) It means, technically, “is never hissed off the stage like a bad actor,” that is to say, it has its part to play even on the stage of eternity. This is its meaning in classic Greek, or (2) It means “falls away” like the petals of a withered flower (as in James 1:11; also compare Isaiah 28:4). Here, perhaps, the meaning is not technical, but general, as in Romans 9:6 and in the Septuagint (Job 21:43). But the reading may be simply “falleth,” that is to say, “They shall fail.” This is not the same word as the one on which we have been commenting; it means “shall be annulled” or “done away;” and is the same verb as that rendered in the next clauses by “vanish away,” “be done away” (verse 10), and “put away” (verse 11). Thus, in two verses, we have the same word rendered by four different phrases. In the Revised Version, the stone word is rightly kept for the four recurrences of the verb.

“Tongues” or special charisms are enumerated to show the transcendence of love. “Knowledge,” this shall be only annulled in the sense of earthly knowledge, which shall be a star disappearing in the light of that heavenly knowledge which shall gradually broaden into the perfect day. (Pulpit Commentary)

IV. The Greatest of These Is Love (1 Corinthians 13:13b)

“And now abideth” — Better read, “Thus there abide .…” The “now” is not here temporal, but logical. It is not “now” (this present life) contrasted with the future, but it is the conclusion of the whole argument. From all that has been urged in the previous verses, it follows that these three graces — faith, hope, love — remain imperishable and immortal. Gifts such as the Corinthian Church rejoiced in shall pass away when the perfect (verse 10) succeeds the imperfect; the graces of faith, hope, love shall remain in the next life, exalted and purified. But even in this trinity of graces, there is an order, and love stands first. The contrast is not between love, which is imperishable, and faith and hope, which are perishable, but between temporal gifts and enduring graces. It is strange how completely in popular thinking this has been lost sight of, and hence we find such words as these:

“Faith will vanish into sight,

Hope be emptied in delight,

Love in heaven will shine more bright,

Therefore give us love;”

If hope lives by feeding on the present as the promise of the future, surely it will have a more abundant sustenance in that life than in this. Yet love stands supreme; indeed, both faith and hope would perish without her. (See Matthew 26:35; Galatians 5:6.) (Ellicott)

Central Text: And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity. — 1 Corinthians 13:13

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

