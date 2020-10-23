Loving Divine
Note: Please follow the forthcoming comments closely, as time nor space will not allow for as much detailed discussion as needed for such an overwhelming topic.
That this passage should be found in the middle of a protracted argument suggests the idea that what we have here is the result of a sudden and direct inspiration. The Apostle had always been conscious of a mighty power working in him, mastering him, bringing him into captivity to Christ. There suddenly flashes upon him the realization of what that power is, and he cannot but at once give utterance, in language of surpassing loftiness and glowing with emotion, to the new and profound conviction which has set his own soul aflame. The word (agapè) which is used here for love is peculiar to the New Testament (and a few passages in the Septuagint or Greek translation of the scriptures). It is not to be found in any heathen writings. The word “charity,” which signifies either tolerance or almsgiving, is an insufficient rendering of the original, and destroys the force of the passage, especially in 1 Corinthians 13:3, where “almsgiving” without love is pronounced worthless. The Latin “caritas” was used as the rendering of agape, probably because the ordinary Latin word “amor” (love) was considered too significant of a mere earthly or fleshly affection; and hence the word “charity” in the English version. (Ellicott’s Commentary for English Readers)
This chapter, occupied with the one main thought, divides itself into three parts — The greatest gifts are valueless without LOVE (verses 1-3); the pre-eminent characteristics of LOVE (verses 4-7); gifts are transient; virtues are eternal, and chief of them is LOVE. (verses 8-13)
“Tongues” or special charisms are enumerated to show the transcendence of love. “Knowledge,” this shall be only annulled in the sense of earthly knowledge, which shall be a star disappearing in the light of that heavenly knowledge which shall gradually broaden into the perfect day. (Pulpit Commentary)
“And now abideth” — Better read, “Thus there abide .…” The “now” is not here temporal, but logical. It is not “now” (this present life) contrasted with the future, but it is the conclusion of the whole argument. From all that has been urged in the previous verses, it follows that these three graces — faith, hope, love — remain imperishable and immortal. Gifts such as the Corinthian Church rejoiced in shall pass away when the perfect (verse 10) succeeds the imperfect; the graces of faith, hope, love shall remain in the next life, exalted and purified. But even in this trinity of graces, there is an order, and love stands first. The contrast is not between love, which is imperishable, and faith and hope, which are perishable, but between temporal gifts and enduring graces. It is strange how completely in popular thinking this has been lost sight of, and hence we find such words as these:
“Faith will vanish into sight,
Hope be emptied in delight,
Love in heaven will shine more bright,
Therefore give us love;”
If hope lives by feeding on the present as the promise of the future, surely it will have a more abundant sustenance in that life than in this. Yet love stands supreme; indeed, both faith and hope would perish without her. (See Matthew 26:35; Galatians 5:6.) (Ellicott)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
