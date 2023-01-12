“God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds,”
—Hebrews 1:1-2 NKJV.
I know you’ve heard that old phrase, “You can’t see the forest for the trees.” Most of us probably operate as though that statement could apply to anyone else, but seldom if ever apply it to ourselves. Even though that old saying seems to have a slight contradiction within itself, I think we have to admit that it really is a thing and in some non-transparent way it contains truth that can only be discovered by further examination.
The meaning of today’s two verses is as obvious as the forest, but I have come to realize that I have missed some important truths for my life because I wasn’t looking past the trees.
Yes, the forest and the trees are technically inseparable, but if we focus primarily on one, we undoubtedly miss things associated with the other.
By now you are wondering where on earth this journey is taking us. Let’s fast forward there now.
Verse 1 focuses exclusively on God the Father, patriarchs and prophets under the old covenant. Listen again …
“God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets.”
It’s at that moment that the focus shifts to the Son of God and a total change in methods of ministry. Check this out …
Verse 2: “has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds.”
Since Jesus delivered to us the possibility of eternal life by living a sinless life, shedding His blood to pay our debt of sin and defeating death by rising again, He should always be the star of the show. To accomplish that, we can just dive right into verse two and talk about these “last days” or how Jesus has spoken to us.
We could do a Word study on Jesus the “heir of all things” or prove His existence for eternity past by the statement “He also made the worlds.”
All of that is vital knowledge for a believer to mature in faith and heralding these truths should not be minimized in any form or fashion. These are the trees and they are glorious!
Now I must ask, what about the forest? I submit to you that it is back in verse one which was all about God’s methods of speaking in another timeframe.
The obvious statement is that God communicated with His people. The significant part that is so easy to miss is two simple words … “various times.”
In other words, God spoke periodically. Oh yes, the prophets wrote it down and it could always be read, but there was 400 years of silence just before Jesus arrived to earth. Just think about it.
What if no one heard God speak for a few hundred years beginning the year you were born? What would the outcome likely be if you lived your entire life and never heard God speak to you? What if all you had were written words about the many times God spoke to others? You would either be a person of super strength and faith, or the opposite.
Jesus is still the star of the show, folks. You see He is always speaking … through the written Word, yes, but also directly to us through the Holy Spirit.
As we start a new month and a new year, God is already speaking to you. He’s trying to grow you, encourage you; He may be calling you to serve in a specific capacity.
Right now, He’s saying “trust Me,” “I won’t let you do it alone,” “I will provide the necessary grace,” and “I know what’s happening in your life and I care.”
Do you hear him? If not, it could be that you can’t see the forest for the trees.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
