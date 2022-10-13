The Call of Gideon
Judges 6:1-2, 7-16
I. Israel Rebels Against the Lord (Judges 6:1-2)
By way of background information, Israel’s return to sinful and idolatrous ways met its punishment in the raids of the Midianites. As usual the Amalekites were pleased to join in the attack. Year by year, for seven years, the invaders rode their army of camels from the deserts of Arabia, crossed the Jordan, and raided the fields and herds of the helpless Israelites. Their attacks reached as far north as Naphtali and as far west as Gaza. So fierce were their attacks that the Israelites could no longer live safely in the open fields or in the towns. They were driven to a life of poverty and hardship in their mountain hiding places (6:1-6). (Flemming)
In his commentary series, the Bible scholar Daniel Wheldon stated that on account of their sins, the kings of Mesopotamia, Moab, and Hazor successively overran and oppressed the people, and though, after long years of servitude and sorrow, they repented and had deliverance from God, they profited not by their bitter experiences. Again and again, they did evil, and thereby brought upon their own necks the yoke of other heathen powers.
II. The Reasons for Israel’s Oppression (Judges 6:7-10)
The words of this text summarize once more the injunctions of Exodus 34:10-16 and Deuteronomy 7:1-26. We have frequently noted that the entire O.T. (following the Pentateuch) is written in the shadow of the Five Books of Moses, providing undeniable certainty for the Biblical chronology of its 39 books. Satan's lie to Eve, stating that, "Ye shall not surely die," is no greater falsehood! We are not given the name of the prophet who thus reminded Israel that their shameful humiliation was the very result that they should have expected because of their disobedience of the Divine injunctions.
III. The Angel of the Lord Appears to Gideon (Judges 6:11-13)
So here was Gideon hiding from the Midianites as he was threshing the wheat because if the Midianites had caught him, they'd take the wheat. And so, he was out by the winepress threshing wheat and here was an angel sitting under an oak tree.
Erroneously stated, “the Lord hath forsaken us, and delivered us into the hands of the Midianites.”
Correctly stated, they had forsaken God and hence God had come on the scene to consequently deliver them.
II. The Lord Sends Gideon Forth (Judges 6:14-16)
God oftentimes has trouble getting people to respond to his call. History bears out this observation.
God called Moses and said, "Go in and stand before Pharaoh, tell him, Let my people go."
"Lord, how can I go before Pharaoh? I'm not eloquent in speech."
The Lord said to Jeremiah, "I have called thee to stand before kings"
"Lord, how can I stand before kings? I'm young, no one's gonna listen to me."
And here, God said to Gideon, "Go in this thy might, and deliver Israel out of the hand of the Midianites"
"Lord, how can I deliver. I'm - my family's nothing. I'm the least of my father's household."
In response to Gideon’s doubt, “The LORD said unto him, Surely, I will be with thee (Judges 6:16).
There's the key of [preferred term] any successful service for God: "I will be with thee."
Now, it's an interesting thing that many times we endeavor to do a work for God not directed by God. And this is why we so often get just overwhelmed when God tells us what He wants us to do because we've already tried to do so many things on our own hook and utterly fail. So, the Lord comes along and tells us to do just the thing we've been trying to do and failed.
We say, "Lord, I can't do that. I've tried to do that."
But God gave to Gideon the key of success, "I will be with thee."
That's the key of success, the Lord working with us, learning to work together with the Lord.
Charles Smith, pastor of Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa, Calif., illustrated the point from a Biblical perspective when he referenced that the disciples had been fishing all night and had caught nothing.
And in the morning Jesus stood on the shore and He said, "Children do you have any meat?"
And they said no.
And he said, "Cast your nets on the other side."
And when they did immediately the nets where full of fish. They began to draw them in until the boats began to sink with the multitude of fish.
You see, there's a difference between just serving and serving at the direction of the Lord. When the Lord is in it, He can fill the nets. When the Lord is in it, He can make it prosperous. You can do the same thing in the same way and apart from the Lord. You're gonna pull up empty nets all night. But as soon as the Lord joins with you, it makes the difference between the nets being empty and the nets being full.
The key and the secret to all successful Christian service is in this verse, "I will be with thee," to recognize my total need of the Lord being with me.
To recognize I can't do it myself and to depend upon that presence of the Lord with me in all that I endeavor to do for Him.
Central Text: And the Lord said unto him, Peace be unto thee; fear not: thou shalt not die. - Judges 6:23
