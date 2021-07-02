“And when He had come into the temple, the chief priest and the elders of the people came unto Him and said, ‘By what authority doest thou these things? And who gave thee this authority?’” — (KJV) Matthew 21:23
We as citizens of the world are under many layers of authority.
We start with local authority — perhaps we are under some small community rules or HOA — then to city or county rules or laws, then state laws, and finally national laws. This is not the end of authority though.
There are movements for global authority, in medicine, for example, this past year with the global epidemic of COVID-19. Also, other movements for clean energy or green authority trying to either ban or cut back drastically on petroleum products and other products that pollute the earth.
They all want global authority. So what is the greatest of all authority? What organization, what group of people; exactly who is the greatest of authority here upon this earth?
“And Jesus came and spoke unto them saying, ‘All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth’” — (KJV) Matthew 28:18.
“And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him that filleth all in all” — (KJV) Ephesians 1:22
“Who is the blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings, and Lord of lords” — (KJV) I Timothy 6:15
Potentate — a ruler or officer of great authority (Strong’s Concordance); synonyms include autocrat, monarch, ruler, sovereign (Merriam-Webster Dictionary).
I realize that we have quoted several scriptures above. The point of all this is to prove that Jesus reigns throughout the earth and that all mankind are subject to the authority of Jesus. Jesus claims this authority Himself and further states that the Heavenly Father has given Him this authority.
There are so many passages of scripture that we could mention, but we are limited in this writing. By Jesus having all authority, that means we are subject to Him above all else, above any and all earthly authority, even our own government. Jesus is supreme in all things.
Jesus not only represented God the Father while He lived upon this earth for 33 years, Jesus Himself is God Almighty.
Either we voluntarily choose to serve the Lord or we rebel against Him. He will not force His will upon us. We have the freedom of choice to serve Christ or not to serve Christ.
There is no middle ground. We go one way or the other. However, this does not change the fact that all mankind will be judged by His words.
“He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” — (KJV) John 12:48.
If you believe that we will be judged by the words of Jesus, don’t you believe that we should study and know what we will be judged by? We must know the Word.
It is like driving an automobile. We must know the laws of the land in which we live. If we break the speed limits, we will be cited and must pay a fine in order to satisfy the law. We must be familiar with all the traffic laws.
Ignorance of the law is no excuse — you will still be given a citation for breaking the law, perhaps even arrested with time to serve in jail and more fines.
As we look at the authority of Jesus, we see from His life upon this earth that He has power over the laws of nature, as Jesus calmed the storm. When at sea with His 12 disciples, the turbulent seas became peaceful.
Jesus also has power over disease as we have record of His healing powers. He healed the blind, caused the lame to walk and healed leprosy and so many other things.
Jesus has power over material things as He fed 5,000 on one occasion with a few fish and loaves of bread. Jesus has power to look into the hearts or the minds of people as we know He understood the thoughts of people that He dealt with.
Jesus had the foreknowledge also of knowing that Judas would betray Him.
All governments are subject to Christ, as we know from Romans 13:1-8. Governments are put in place to rule righteously on behalf of God. Governments are to rule on behalf of God to maintain peace and order.
The problem is that we may have a government that is not righteous.
We are told through the words of Christ through Peter that “we ought to obey God rather than man” — (KJV) Acts 5:29.
Christ reigns supreme over all governments of the earth. They are held accountable before God as we are also.
The moral standards within the Word apply to the world. No government can make abortion as a righteous act of murder. No government can make homosexuality right when the Word clearly condemns it.
We are living in a sinful society, a worldly society. Christ specifically reigns through the church. We are failing as a church when we lose our influence upon the world.
We live in a church society with loose morals. Many denominations are accepting and approving of homosexuals in their memberships and readerships. Our morals are being compromised as Christians are accepting the act of abortion, partly because preachers are not doing their jobs and partly because of political interest.
Just look at other actions of Christians who swear and curse like sailors, or drink and do drugs with no feelings of guilt. What has happened to our society? We seem to be falling apart.
Our morals are certainly declining.
And we say, “Don’t be judging me.”
The thing that made the United States of America great was that our forefathers had a faith in God. Our nation was built on Biblical principles and morals.
This will keep us great.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.