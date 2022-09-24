This paragraph is important because it records the entrance of Jacob into his father’s inheritance. Jacob presumably visited Isaac in Hebron on various occasions following his return from Paddan-aram. However, on this occasion, he moved his family to his father’s encampment and evidently remained there as Isaac’s heir.
Jacob had left Beersheba with only a staff in his hand. Now he returned with 12 sons, a large household, and much livestock. The most important aspect of God’s blessing was his 12 sons, grouped here with their four mothers, through whom God would fulfill His promises to the patriarchs.
Benjamin was not born in Paddan-aram, but near Bethlehem (Genesis 35:16-19). Therefore, the statement that Jacob’s 12 sons were born in Paddan-aram (Genesis 35:26) must be understood as a general one.
When Judah hears of his daughter-in-law’s pregnancy, he passes a harsh judgment on her. That judgment also suits him, because then he certainly doesn’t have to give her to his son Shelah anymore. People who commit a serious sin with ease and without regret are often very strict in judging the sins of others. By so doing, however, they condemn themselves (Romans 2:1). (Kingcomments)
All the sins that are done in secret will be revealed one day. One day everything will come to light. That will be when the Lord Jesus will reign. Here Judah is confronted with his sin in a way that makes it impossible to deny it. He acknowledges his sin and states that Tamar is in her right. He also acknowledges that his sin came from another sin, namely withholding his son Shelah from Tamar. Persisting in one sin paves the way for still more sins. That Judah’s confession is real, he shows by having no relations with Tamar again.
Jacob speaks about Judah (meaning “praise”) in a quite different tone than about his oldest three sons. He mentions only praiseworthy things about Judah, a great contradiction with the first three sons. This is because Judah’s future is closely connected with the Messiah, who will come forth from Judah. We can see Judah himself here as a type of the Lord Jesus as the Messiah. Therefore, Jacob also says more words to him than to the other sons — with the exception of Joseph, for the same reason. All his brothers will praise him, he will take the first place which his eldest brother has lost. Thus, Christ takes the first place among His brethren (Romans 8:29; Hebrews 2:12).
Judah has conquered the enemies. Therefore, his brothers praise him. His victorious power is clearly visible in the picture of the lion. Christ is “the Lion that is from the tribe of Judah” (Revelation 5:5). Judah’s rule will not be temporary, but everlasting: His scepter or ruler’s staff will not depart. When Shiloh (meaning “rest bringer” or “peacemaker”) comes, that is, when the Lord Jesus comes as Messiah, his reign will reach its peak. Then even nations will obey him. That will happen in the realm of peace.
The scene with the donkey (Genesis 49:11a) is reminiscent of the Lord Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where that time is experienced for a moment, as it were: “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout (in triumph], O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; He is just and endowed with salvation, humble, and mounted on a donkey, even on a colt, the foal of a donkey” (Zechariah 9:9).
That time itself, which is the time of the realm of peace, will be characterized by an abundance of joy, of which wine is a picture (Isaiah 25:6).
The blessing of Judah is concluded with a description of the personal glory of the Lord Jesus (Genesis 49:12; also Song of Solomon 5:10-16).
