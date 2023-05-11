If you’ve read any of my writings or heard me speak, you know I tend to focus on the topic of faith. That’s one subject I’ve studied intently over the years. I can speak about salvation, healing, deliverance, and prosperity, but it’s almost always through the lens of faith.
Much like if you asked me to teach you about music. I can teach you how to read music, understand different rhythms and styles, but it’s almost always going to be from the perspective of a horn player. Ask me about the lyrics to any song and there’s a good chance I don’t know them. I suspect there are songs with lyrics that I thought were just instrumental tunes.
I think you get the point; I like to talk about faith.
So imagine my surprise when performing a simple word search for “faith,” I realize the word “faith” only appears once in the Gospel of John. And that’s in the context of faithlessness, in the narrative of doubting Thomas.
“What’s the big deal?” some may ask. “What difference does it make?”
The difference may be minuscule, but to me it’s tremendous.
The other gospel writers record the admonition to “have faith” numerous times. Whether it be to have faith in the Son or the Father, it can seem irrelevant. But by contrast, John never tells us to “have faith.” Instead John tells us the benefits of believing.
“Yet to all who received Him, He gave the power to become sons of God, to those who believed in His name,” (John 1:12 [MEV]).
“He who believes in Him is not condemned. But he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God,” (John 3:18 [MEV]).
Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to Me shall never hunger, and whoever believes in Me shall never thirst,” (John 6:35 [MEV]).
John didn’t write about having faith, he wrote about believing. Perhaps he assumed if you believed, you would have faith.
An English teacher would point out the fact that “faith” is a noun while “believe” is a verb. I don’t “faith” anything, but I can “believe” in something. Conversely, I can’t have “believe” but I can have “faith.” In other words, faith is what you have, believe is what you do with it.
Personally, I believe faith works regardless of the realm in which you’re speaking. You can have faith in the promises of God and believe they will come to pass in your life. Or you can have faith in a bad report (e.g., diagnosis of cancer, threats of foreclosure, etc.) and believe it will come to pass. Faith is what you have, believing puts it into motion.
I’ve heard it said that faith is voice activated. And that seems to be the implication of Paul’s writing.
“We have the same spirit of faith. As it is written, ‘I believed, and therefore I have spoken.’ So we also believe and therefore speak,” (2 Corinthians 4:13 [MEV]).
Of course, all of this ties back to Mark 11:22-23 with the words of Jesus, “Have faith in God. For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.”
When you truly believe something in your heart, with no doubt, and speak it out loud, you’re going to have whatever you say. Please note, He didn’t say only those things pertaining to the spiritual, or to promises of God. Quite frankly, He put the responsibility for believing and speaking on us, as well as the choice as to what we believe and speak.
If you honestly believe you’re going to die with some hereditary disease, and you speak that forth, there’s a pretty good chance we know how your life will end.
If you truly believe your kids are no good and on their way to hell, well, let’s just say I’m glad I’m not your offspring.
Faith works, or maybe I should say this speaking and believing stuff works, regardless of what you believe. It’s what you believe and act on, or in most cases, it’s what you believe and speak, that’s what you’re going to have.
My prayer for you, Dear Reader, is that you will learn how to speak only the promises of God over your life and they will become so ingrained in you that there will be no room for any doubt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.