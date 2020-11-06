In the opening of creation and of the book of Genesis, after the Lord God had made man (Adam) from the dust of the ground, He gave to him a commandment that He was to work the ground and cultivate it and eventually subdue the chaos of the rest of the world into the same form as the lush garden of Eden that God had made.
One must be both diligent and vigilant when caring for a garden. Diligence is required in that you must continually work and care for the garden to keep out weeds, for they will overtake and choke out your crops. Vigilance is required in that you must be watchful to keep pests out who seek to take your garden as a bounty for themselves. In the Genesis account, we see Adam fail in both respects.
Adam did not show proper care to this garden or the task given him of God for his vigilance waned as he allowed the ultimate pest to infiltrate this paradise.
Genesis 3:1 says, “Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?”
The serpent, who was indeed an angel (cheribum) of the Lord had come into the garden alone and apart from God and seeking his own that he might ascend above and be like the Most High (Isaiah 14:14). Since Because of Adam’s carelessness, a deceiver was able to slip in and here it was that he cast doubt in Eve’s (Adam’s wife’s) mind about the commandment that God had previously given them that they should not eat of this particular tree, lest they die. He deceived her and she did eat and gave to Adam to eat, as well. Where was Adam in all of this? Why did he allow this creature to come in without proper representation? He should have been there cultivating the garden and protecting his wife.
Now, like Adam, we all have a garden of our own to protect. It’s the garden of our mind. Beloved, we must be diligent and vigilant when tending to this space. God has set the peace of His Holy Spirit in us and this is like the lushness of Eden. Therefore, it’s up to us to do our part to expand this throughout all our mind via cultivation, just like Adam was to do throughout the whole world.
If you choose not to tend to your garden (mind), then the chaos of the world will overtake it. The garden will grow wildly and out of control. Further, the gates are left wide open for pests to enter in. You must refine your mind and be active in keeping out the overgrowth of negative thoughts, the temptation of the flesh and the deception of the enemy!
Now, the question arises, how do we cultivate or refine the mind? The Apostle Paul had some advice for the Romans and the Galatians on this topic respectively.
He wrote to the Romans in 12:1-2, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”
And to the Galatians in 5:16, “This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh.”
So, let’s break this down. Firstly, in Romans, Paul says to present our bodies as living sacrifices. Let us first understand, we must be willing to sacrifice things that are of no profit to us (i.e. the flesh or carnal things) and then he says to renew our mind that we may prove (test, live out) what is good and acceptable and perfect, the will of God. For me, there is only one place to look to know what is good, acceptable, perfect and the will of God so that we have it live by; that is the holy scriptures.
Beloved, everyday something is going to be put into your mind. It will either be renewed unto the lusts of the world by the world or you can choose to renew and fill your mind with the word of God and His promises. Once we know these goodly things of God, we then can prove them, that is test and live them. That is why the great Apostle says also to the Galatians that we ought to walk (live) in the spirit and then we won’t fulfil fleshly things. To walk or to live in the spirit is to keep our mind upon spiritual things. It’s all in how you refine and cultivate the garden of your mind.
So, I’m encouraging and challenging you today, beloved. Take a look at your own garden. Is it neglected and overgrown? If so, then it’s time to clean things up. If it’s well, then keep on working and expanding throughout everything you do.
“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” — Philippians 4:8
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
