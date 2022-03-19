If you are a regular reader of my column (subscribers can view previous articles online at www.dailypost athenian.com/community), then you know I have been writing about faith, how faith works, and the law of faith. Last week I wrote about the disconnect between what’s in your head versus what’s in your heart. I want to continue this week’s column picking up where I left off last week. And I’ll start with this …
What you think about the promises of God is nowhere near as important as what you believe about the promises of God.
But what if you are one of those individuals who heard a promise preached and liked it. In other words, you decided to agree with the speaker’s interpretation (i.e., the promise is real and for today) and mentally accept it as true for you.
However, you find yourself in a dilemma. With your head, you’ve accepted the Word, but you know (in your “knower”) that it’s not in your heart. You can say you believe it, but you know you don’t. The question is: How do you get the truth of God’s Word from your head to your heart? (Hence the title of today’s column.)
Appropriating any promise of God in your life starts with first hearing the promise.
“Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” (Romans 10:17).
The Word becomes like a seed that is planted in you (reference Mark 4).
However, if you hear it and don’t understand it, Satan will immediately pluck the seed.
Or as Jesus explained, “When anyone hears the word of the kingdom, and does not understand it, then the wicked one comes and snatches away what was sown in his heart” (Matthew 13:19a (NKJV)).
But let’s assume you understand the Word (otherwise you probably wouldn’t be reading this column). Is understanding it enough? Is it sufficient to simply agree with the word of God with our thoughts? Obviously not. As I mentioned before, you have to get it in your knower.
I’ve heard it said this way: “You have to know that you know that you know” the promise of God is true for your life.
I feel free to get a little graphic in this column; I assume anyone reading this is probably an adult or at least understands things about human reproduction.
A woman gets pregnant when the seed of a man is implanted in her. In like fashion, we become pregnant with any promise of God when it is imparted to us. The Apostle Peter referred to the Word of God as “incorruptible seed” that lives and abides forever (reference 1 Peter 1:23).
But a woman doesn’t become pregnant by sitting in the presence of a man for one hour on Sunday mornings. A woman has to be intimate with a man in order to have his seed implanted in her. The Bible uses the word “know” to indicate sexual relations between a man and a woman. In our culture, we use the word “know” to indicate a collection of facts or an understanding with our head.
To truly know the Word of God we must be intimate with him. We must allow Him to plant the seed of His Word in our heart.
That’s why Paul the Apostle wrote, “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God” (Romans 10:17).
I’ve told it before (and I’m sure I’ll tell it again); the times when I am convinced about a promise of God in my life is when I hear God speak the promise to me personally. Similarly, I am convinced of the direction I should go when I have heard God’s speak concerning my situation.
When He speaks to me directly through His Word, it’s typically because I have been meditating on it. Like when I’m repeating a promise to myself over and over again, speaking it out loud, muttering it under my breath, or shouting it to the devil. In those times, it’s as if a curtain is pulled back in my mind and what was once hidden is suddenly revealed. I’m not saying, muttering, or shouting anything different, but it’s like a light dawns and I understand.
Many people experienced this type of revelation when they took math in school. The teacher introduced a new concept, you heard the words, perhaps you watched them manipulate numbers and equations at a chalk board. Suddenly, it clicked. It all made sense. You knew what they were talking about and how to solve the homework problems.
God can reveal His Word to us the same way. This kind of understanding typically comes through memorization, personalizing the Word (e.g., For God so loved ME that He sent His only begotten son …) and meditation.
There are times when the information you need or the direction you seek isn’t going to be provided in the Bible (e.g., which job to take, which car to buy, etc.), but you want God’s word on the subject, nonetheless. Here’s what happens to me: I typically will spend time thinking about possible outcomes of the various options before me. However, God interrupts my mental gymnastics and drops a thought inside of me that’s, well, let’s just say I’m not that smart, so it’s got to be God.
Getting back to my subject, head to the heart, I pray for you, Dear Reader, that the Word of God will come alive inside of you. That He will enlighten you with an understanding of His great and precious promises. That you will know that you know that you know that He is for you and not against you; that He loves you with a boundless love.
In the meantime, join me here next week as I continue to share more about understanding the Word of God.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
