There certainly is a lot of confusion on this issue of Israel still being God’s chosen people. I am here to tell you that, according to the word of God, they are not God’s chosen people of today.
God has cast them aside at the crucifixion of Jesus upon the cross of Calvary, and then later, most defiantly, at the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD. Why are we having such a hard time understanding this fact? The Jews still believe that they are God’s chosen people, and that at some time in the future, the temple worship and sacrifices will continue. The Jews have a large portion of Christianity believing this also as they have influenced the church. The kingdom of Christ is the church. He did not fail in His mission upon the earth. Jesus will never set up a physical kingdom from Jerusalem to rule as king on the earth. Jesus reigns through His spiritual kingdom, the church. The influence of the church and Christianity is throughout the world, thus He rules the earth through the church.
The Jews were once God’s chosen people in that the Messiah would come through their bloodline. God protected them as a nation as long as they were faithful to Him. When Israel turned to idolatry, God gave Israel over to captivity.
First, the northern tribe was taken captive by Syria and scattered throughout the known world in 722 BC. Later, Judah was also taken captive into Babylon in 586 BC. After this, Israel has never really become a nation again. Israel went from the Babylonian captivity into the captivity of the Medes and Persians. A remnant was allowed to return to the homeland to rebuild the temple and the city. Later, under Alexander the Great, they were conquered and then Rome came in and controlled Israel. Israel was destroyed as a nation and the religious practice of the Jewish faith, the Law of Moses, was destroyed by Rome in 70 AD. From my understanding, any and all records of linage have been destroyed so there is no positive proof of being a descendant of the 12 tribes of Israel. Israel went from 70 AD until 1948 scattered throughout the earth, when one of the last decrees of the British Empire reestablished Israel as a nation on a very small piece of property in Palestine. Israel will never again rise as a dominate nation of the earth. There is just a lot of misunderstanding of the Bible and misrepresentation of the Jews trying to get back to their original practice under the Old Covenant.
Christians are God’s chosen people of today and into the future. There are many verses that teach this and prove this point.
We will begin in the book of Hebrews 8:6-8, “But now hath he obtained a more excellent ministry, by how much also he is the mediator of a better covenant, which was established upon better promises. For if that first covenant had been faultless, then should no place have been sought for the second. For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah:” … verse 13 “In that he saith, ‘A new covenant’, He hath made the first old. Now that which decayeth and waxeth old is ready to vanish away.”
The book of Hebrews was written about 64 AD and just a few years in the future, about six years later, in 70 AD, the old covenant would cease to be practiced forever.
The Apostle Peter states many things about Christians in his writings, “chosen of God and precious,” I Peter 2:4. “Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ,” I Peter 2:5.
Later in the same chapter, 2:9-10, “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light: Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God: which had not obtained mercy, but now have obtained mercy.”
In these verses, Peter is writing about Christians. Christians or believers are the chosen of God. Christians are the chosen generation, the royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people. Peter was writing to the church or Christians scattered throughout Pontus, Galatia, Cappadocia, Asia, and Bithynia.
The Apostle John writes to the seven churches revealing the elevation status of Christians here upon this earth and in heaven before God Almighty.
“And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen,” Revelation 1:6.
Again in Revelation 5:10, “And hath made us unto our God kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth.”
We as Christians are pictured as kings and priests before God. A priest of the Old Covenant was a position of honor as well as it represented a tremendous responsibility before God as a priest performed his duties in the temple. We are kings in this present life as Christians; we represent God on earth. Just imagine what the world would be like if it were not for the Christian influence. All governments of the earth fear Christians. We are the only group of people who can stand up to the corruptness of the leaderships of government. Christians hold the moral standard for the world. Evil powers hate us and try to eliminate Christianity and downplay our influence. We have the royal blood of God flowing in our veins. We rule the earth in that we stand in judgment of the tremendous evil and immorality that is happening all around us in the world. We should have the courage to stand up for what is right and to defend the helpless, even if it means our own physical life. Life will continue for us in the spiritual realm. We have become weak in our representation of God as we seem to be ignoring the evils of the world. Christianity has become silent it appears. Look at all the evil happening here in our homeland. I apply this message to myself also. We must stand with God and not allow ourselves to be weaken and our faith to dwindle away. We cannot compromise with the devil. Jews are God’s chosen people, but only if they are included within Christianity. They must be accepting of Jesus Christ. Then they are our brothers and sisters.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
