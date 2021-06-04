Last week I wrote to you, dear saints, about the purpose of Pentecost. Insomuch that you might know that the Lord Jesus has equipped us with His Holy Spirit, primarily so that we may go forth and be His witnesses and of this blessed Gospel, which we have received. When we think of fulfilling such a task, for some, it may be overwhelming or downright scary. The truth is that we need not fear, for when we go, Jesus will, too.
If there was ever anyone that lived out the call, it was the Apostle Paul. As far as we know, according to the records in the Holy Bible, Paul took the Gospel further than any other, being the Apostle to the Gentiles. We read in the Book of Acts about three of his missionary journeys when spreading the Gospel.
At the end of his final journey that is chronicled in scripture, Paul comes to Jerusalem for the feast of Pentecost (years after the Acts 2 Pentecost), and there he partakes of a purification ritual with other Christians in the temple. Now, there were also Jews from other cities that had come for the feast and these men had previously persecuted Paul during his journeys. So, they stirred the people up against Paul so that the Roman guards arrested him. He was also made to stand before the Sanhedrin (council of 70 elders of Israel).
After nothing could be resolved in that meeting, Paul was returned to prison.
The night following, the Lord stood by and spoke to him: “Be of good cheer, Paul: for as thou hast testified of me in Jerusalem, so must thou bear witness also at Rome” (Acts 23:11).
The Apostle had already endured so much. He had been stoned, beaten with rods, he was arrested more than once and persecuted from city to city. Yet in all these things was he not moved. Not because he had incredible fortitude, but because Jesus was with him.
In every affliction, in every trial, and in every hardship that came along with being Jesus’ witness, the Lord was with Paul. Now, a wonderful truth that is so dear to me from the word of God is that God is no respecter of persons. This means God shows no favoritism or partiality. The same promises He offers to one, He offers to all. Insomuch that the Lord was with Paul in his afflictions in the Gospel, so then will he be with us also!
Once again, saints, Jesus has called you to bear witness of Him, and when you go, Jesus will be with you. I’m not saying that it’s easy. In fact, Jesus never promised that, but He did promise to be with us, even until the end of the world! (Matthew 28:20). Saints, we can take that to the bank. Don’t be fearful, but go forward and serve the Lord fully and unashamedly.
Verily, we cannot find a friend so good and faithful as Jesus. Others may abandon us, but Jesus never leaves or forsakes us. Let us, therefore, be good and faithful to Him.
So then, at the end of this life, we will hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.
“At my first answer no man stood with me, but all men forsook me … Notwithstanding the Lord stood with me, and strengthened me; that by me the preaching might be fully known, and that all the Gentiles might hear: and I was delivered out of the mouth of the lion. And the Lord shall deliver me from every evil work, and will preserve me unto his heavenly kingdom: to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen” — The Apostle Paul (2 Timothy 4:16-18)
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
