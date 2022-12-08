I have no choice but to confess to you that as I studied today’s chapter in preparation for this devotion, I wept … much. I can’t single out a reason for the tears and emotion, for this painting requires a wide brush to be used to make broad strokes across the canvas. It’s a conglomeration of hope, praise, worship … and unfortunately repentance.
The list of miracles are straightforward. Healing the Centurions servant, interrupting a funeral procession and raising the corpse back to life. HOPE, PRAISE, WORSHIP, yes indeedy!
Then the story changes ever so slightly and starts to bring our human nature into view like a specimen slide under a microscope. How? Where exactly?
First let’s consider the question John’s couriers delivered to Jesus.
“Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?”
John the Baptist was the first to declare “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!”
Now he’s second-guessing what his entire life and ministry was built upon. What changed? Well that’s simple. He’s in prison, and it’s Jesus’ fault. Well not really, but that’s how he felt. Preaching truth and righteousness, preaching holiness, pointing out sin, it had landed him in jail. He was doing what was RIGHT and he was suffering as a result of it. Jesus should do something!!! (special emphasis on the !!!) The circumstances produced doubt. They may have even led him to lay the blame, at least some of it, at Jesus’ feet.
Jesus answered their question with many miracles of healing to validate the fact that Johnny got it right the first time! But that didn’t prevent temporary doubt and second-guessing.
Let me paraphrase in my own words what Jesus said about that generation in verses 31-32: “Y’all are like children playing a wedding game, and you pout because no one dances to your music. You’uns are like kids playing funeral games and no one will cry like the mourners.”
In other words, he called them out for trying to play by their own, changing, set of rules.
A number of people very close to me have had a really difficult time over the last couple of years, myself included. I personally have pouted about some of it. I have even been tempted, strongly tempted to blame God for some of it. After all, I prayed for change, I prayed for things to be different. Didn’t He have the ability to grant that request if only He would? Couldn’t God have spared me some of the pain, dried some of the tears? Couldn’t God have served a kingdom purpose by stepping in and revealing His Shekinah glory by sending a miracle my way? I think we all know the answer to that.
The answer we don’t know is to the question “Why?” That answer, if still needed, will be available when we step through the gates of that city not made with hands. I don’t know about you but I’ve just got this sneaking suspicion that it won’t be needed then.
Hope. Praise. Worship. Repentance. I’m not presupposing that any of you have been as guilty as John the Baptist, or as guilty as me, but if the shoe fits …
