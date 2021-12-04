The sovereignty of God is a cornerstone of Southern Christian theology. “God is in control” sang Twila Paris, vocalizing a belief that God is a God who is solely responsible for everything happening in the universe today.
That philosophy goes like this: Is someone sick? It must be God’s will. After all, He is in control and can heal them if He wants to.
Is someone broke? Poverty must be of the Lord because He could bless someone if He so desired.
Is someone lost? Well, God must have predestined them to be lost (sucks to be them).
Don’t get me wrong, I believe in the sovereignty of God, but probably not like many people around these parts.
I believe God is sovereign over those things which He has chosen to be sovereign. But He’s not in control of everything.
Think about it, if you were the devil, the deceiver, wouldn’t your greatest accomplishment be to inflict as much damage on Christians and then have them believe God was doing it to them? How great a lie that would be? Yet the devil gets away with it all the time.
Jesus plainly told us, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10 (NKJV)), giving us a clear distinction between good and evil.
Still, many think God is responsible for their lack of healing, their lost loved one, or their financial situation.
James further clarified, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning” (James 1:17 (NKJV)).
God is light and there is no darkness in Him (reference 1 John 1:5). In other words, He doesn’t have sickness to put on anyone. He cannot confuse your mind; the devil is the author of confusion. God’s enlightenment brings Godly wisdom.
Getting back to my statement: God is sovereign over those things which He has chosen to be sovereign. Allow me to explain. I believe God set the universe in motion and everything is now upheld by the Word of His power (reference Hebrews 1:3). The sun rises and sets because He spoke it into existence.
He made mankind, the pinnacle of his creation, and gave them the ability to choose. Once man had the choice, he decided to listen to the devil. And it was all downhill from there.
Some may want to argue with me about God’s ability to intervene in the affairs of man. To argue against free will, as it were.
“Choice is an illusion …” as the Merovingian from the Matrix movie told us.
But allow me to give you a simple illustration as to the free will of man, specifically your free will. I will address Christians first: If God can override someone’s free will, why hasn’t He overridden your will and made you witness to your neighbor?
If you don’t witness to your neighbor, it’s not because God doesn’t want you to; you must choose to follow the leadership of the Holy Spirit and be obedient to Him when He directs you. If you choose to ignore His promptings, then His hands are tied, as it were. You neighbor will not hear the Gospel from you. God can reach your neighbor, but it will be through the obedience of another believer.
What of the unbeliever and the non-Christians? Is free will an illusion if you simply choose to believe it so?
As a man of faith (and by that, I mean a man who believes in the principle of faith, i.e., you’re going to have what you believe and speak), you can say you don’t believe in free will, but I contend that God will reveal Himself to everyone in their lifetime.
King David wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament shows His handiwork” (Psalm 19:1 (NKJV)).
If nothing else speaks to the sinner, the galaxies themselves do.
Once the Lord communicates to you, whether it be through an audible voice, an inner witness, or maybe even an obedient neighbor, then you have a choice. You can choose to answer in the affirmative, mixing faith with what you heard (reference Hebrews 4:1), and enter the rest of the Lord.
Or you can choose to ignore it. The choice is yours.
But if you choose to ignore the leadership of the Holy Spirit, please don’t blame God when things go wrong in your life.
Psalm 91 is a wonderful passage on the safety of abiding in the presence of God. It’s often quoted in church circles, and more so recently substituting “pestilence” with “pandemic.”
“You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor of the arrow that flies by day, nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness, nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday” (Psalm 91:5-6 (NKJV)).
However, the promise is predicated on the dwelling: “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1 (NKJV)).
Many assume the protection without the initial obedience.
There, I suspect, is the rub: Many a Christian wants to do their own thing but want to enjoy the promises of God, as well. And when the promises don’t come to pass in their life, instead of looking inward to see what changes they need to make, they simply blame God.
“I prayed for God to heal me and since He didn’t, it must not be God’s will for me to be healed.”
Instead of admitting we missed God, it’s easier on our pride to redefine God’s will. After all, it’s not like God’s going to interrupt our poor interpretation of His plans and purposes and set the record straight. Plus, the devil will give you all the out-of-context scriptures and modern-day philosophies you need to make your point.
Such as the sovereignty of God, e.g., if God didn’t fix the situation, then it must not be His will.
I challenge you, Dear Reader, quit blaming God for your condition. Look inwardly to see what changes you need to make and then trust Him. Trust Him for the grace, mercy, and strength to follow Him day by day and moment by moment.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.