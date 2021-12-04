Steven, called to be an under-shepherd, to the church in Athens. Grace and peace to you from God, our Heavenly Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ.
Dearly beloved and blessed in the Lord, it gives me all manner of overflowing joy to write to you once again. Naturally, I rejoice in our Lord Jesus Christ who has loved us and given Himself for us, that we might be delivered from the slavery of sin, and the condemnation of death thereby. I indeed boast in His great glory! Further, it blesses me that I may impart wisdom and direction to you, as our Lord has directed me, for I do seek to be honest, peaceable, and charitable among all in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Now, beloved, bring the Holy Scriptures to memory; it is written by Moses in his first book called Genesis, as it pertains to the creation of mankind: “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27 NKJV).
- In the creation story, God creates many things: Stars, the sun, the moon, light, the Earth, plants, and animals, etc. Subsequently, He then creates something much different than the other elements previously named. He creates man (Hebrew: adam). However, what is so distinct about man when compared with all the other formulations in the opening of Genesis? Man (humankind) was made in his creator’s image.
Indeed, we are all God’s imagers. This means that we are His elected representatives in the Earthly realm. Frankly, we are to be reflections or extensions of Him, in a sense. Further, we have built-in qualities and characteristics of our Creator as well: Mercy, love, and a sense of justice. We also have another set of qualities and characteristics hardwired into us by sin: Quick to assume evil, wrath, evil speaking and so on.
I’m saying all this to make this point: Our intrinsic sense of justice can often try and convince us that the notions of “blessing those who curse us and doing good to those who hate us” isn’t fair to us.
“Since everybody else repays evil for evil, then we should too!” we begin to think.
However, God only is the judge and the executer of vengeance.
Christ within us then seems to say, “To this you were called. Shine my light of mercy, grace, love, reconciliation, and forgiveness to all.”
Even as our Lord hung upon the cross, looking upon those who pierced Him, He uttered not cursings upon them, but instead “Father, forgive them ... ”
Saints, I believe that we are being made (conformed into) the image of the Son of God — more like Him, less like us. Verily, Imagers of God in Jesus Christ! Let us be His witnesses then, His representatives. For true charity is the only thing that will change a heart. Only good can overcome evil.
As you are treated unfairly, hated, and done wrong, saints, remember that they did the same to our Lord. We are to show forth His grace, mercy, forgiveness and love … even that which we received from Him. For, if we suffer with Him, we also shall reign with Him and be given a crown of life. Hallelujah!
My brothers and sisters, give constant recognition to these things so that you may never lose sight or alignment with who the Lord has called us to be, in union with Him. To be “in-Christ,” as our beloved brother and Apostle Paul often wrote, means to be in union with or joined to Christ Jesus. Therefore, let it be so with you as it pertains to all things, in every situation. Filter all through Him.
Finally, as the Christmas season is already upon us, let me remind you to give, if you are able, from a pure heart to the needy and destitute. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Love completely in Christ Jesus our Lord, for all this does show forth the spirit and meaning of Christmas.
The grace of Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
