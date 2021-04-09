At the onset of mentioning Matthew, chapter 24, the content may be relatively unknown to most. However, begin to mention its content of such themes as “wars and rumors of wars” or false Christ’s arising or earthquakes, famines, and pestilences, then one instantly knows what is being referenced.
Matthew 24 is known as the Olivet discourse. It was on a Monday evening and just few days from Passover, the great day of Jesus’ suffering, when the Lord and His disciples left the temple for the day. At that time, Jesus’ disciples begin to question when certain things would take place.
Jesus had spoken earlier that day about the stewardship of the Kingdom of God being ripped from the Jews, about the Temple being thrown down and destroyed, and further, about the complete desolation of Jerusalem!
A key verse of the discourse is found in verse 13: “But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”
Now, Jesus had dubbed these events as the “beginning of sorrows,” and these sorrows were events that the disciples imperatively must endure in faith. Likewise, church, in the last days we must endure through a host of sorrows, too, by faith!
Let us be clear, beloved; if we take endurance in our right hand, indeed sorrow will appear in our left. These two things go together like peanut butter and jelly. If we add Jesus Christ into the equation, then the solution is always victory! (For he that endures until the end, even through many sorrows – by faith in Christ – shall be saved/delivered.)
Now truly, our Lord was a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. He indeed is our example that we must follow in all things, even in endurance and, subsequently, the associated sorrow! Saints, Jesus endured and He never quit! Truly, He was a “never-quitter” and so, we also must resolve in our hearts as Christians to be “never-quitters,” as well!
I know that this life gets hard sometimes. My goodness, it seems like it just keeps getting busier and busier and this world continues to spin faster and faster. The demands that others place upon us seem to increase also. Life is hard and managing all the stress that comes with it is, too. Trust me, I know personally.
However, we must never quit! We must press forward! It is only natural for these issues to increase, for eventually this world will run itself into the ground, but we shall endure until the end! Of a truth, when you try to run this race of life and do so without Jesus Christ, the end result is the destruction of oneself. That’s where the world will eventually end up. Nonetheless, saints, we shall endure and overcome because we have a solid foundation of which we stand upon! Even the Lord, who is the stone that builders rejected, but now is our chief cornerstone!
I am imploring you this day: Endure and live by faith! Now, I know that is hard because not only is the natural result of the world working against itself and us, but also we must endure against the anti-Christian culture. We must overcome the seemingly never-ending assault of the temptation of the flesh and, of course, the old dragon, Satan, is there always attempting to entice our flesh the more. He seeks to drag us down, and once he gets us down, to accuse us before the Lord! Nevertheless, saints, I am blowing the trumpet today: No matter what, be a “never-quitter.” Let the knowledge of the sealed and secured victory in Jesus’ blood be your propelling fuel!
The Lord said as He hung upon the cross, “IT IS FINISHED”!
We had been purchased from sin’s slavery. Our chains were broken, and we were redeemed into the family of God! Beloved, I submit to you today, if God be for us, who or what then can be against us?
The Bible says they “overcame by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony.”
Remember, there is no testimony without a test. This is why it’s imperative that we endure with a never-say-die, never-quit attitude!
Beloved, we are compassed about with such great a cloud of witnesses here in this word of God, as timeless examples of endurance for us! Life was hard for Noah: God showed up and told Him the world would be destroyed by a flood and that he was to build an ark by specific dimensions. I can imagine the world laughing and mocking. The preacher of righteousness had nothing but the word of God to go by for support or comfort. Noah endured and never quit!
Saints, it was hard for Abraham, whom the Lord called out of his father’s house.
He said, “Get up and out of your father’s house into a land that I will show you and I will make you the father of many nations.”
Can you imagine all the adversity Abraham faced, and all he had was the word of God? Life was hard for Abraham, but he was a “never-quitter”!
Saints, Joseph was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. All Joseph had was his God and that encouraged Joseph to be a “never-quitter.” Therefore, Joseph was highly exalted in Egypt, even second in command to Pharaoh. Joseph’s circumstances were immensely difficult, yet Joseph endured and did not give up!
Saints, time would fail us to talk about all the other examples of endurance and sorrow and faith that we have in the bible: How that Daniel refused to quit His God and His way of life after he was violently stripped from Jerusalem and taken captive to Babylon; how that David stood forth with courage in the face of fear of the giant, Goliath; or how that many of the prophets and the apostles of our Lord were “never-quitters” and endured even unto death!
These great men persevered. They endured until the end, having not received the promises, but they shall receive them, and us with them if so we, likewise, endure until the end.
Church, I believe that it’s high time we make a declaration, nay, a resolution with our own hearts that we refuse to quit! We will press onward to the prize of the high calling of God in Jesus Christ and no person, no unbeliever, no devil will stop us! We will march on, Christian soldiers! We will indeed love the Lord and serve Him and proclaim His gospel unashamedly!
We will trust Him in the face of adversity, in trials, in tribulations, in hardships, in loss, in peril, in nakedness, when the sword comes; no matter what, we will be “never-quitters”! We don’t believe in our strength or our ability, but we have the same faith in the same God that these great examples in our Bibles had: The Lord, the maker of heaven and earth!
Now, if all this, thus far, has not motivated you to be a “never-quitter,” then let us then look to the author and finisher of our faith, and bishop of our souls as our ultimate example. I want you to know that Jesus said that He could have called for 12 legions of angels to deliver Him from His suffering, but He didn’t. You know why? Jesus was a “never-quitter.”
Jesus could have quit in the garden of Gethsemane, where he wrestled in anguish and despair, but He didn’t. He could have quit in the trial by the elders and priests, but He did not. He could have quit in the scourging, but He continued. He could have quit when they platted the crown of thorns upon Him, but He pressed on. He could have quit on His way to Calvary, but He carried that cross! He could have quit as He hung upon the tree, but He finished it!
Saints, I want you to know that after He died, there was even opportunity to quit, but even in death, Jesus was no quitter! For after three days and three nights, death could no longer lay claim to Him. On the third day, death lost its power when Jesus stepped out of the tomb, risen from the dead!
When He was risen, He said, “All power in heaven and in earth has been given to me”!
Because He was risen from the dead, He was justified (acquitted) of any wrongdoing, and all those with Him who believe! Aren’t you glad that Jesus was a “never-quitter”? If His spirit is in us, then we are “never-quitters” by association, if we keep the faith! His spirit in us means power, authority, and strength!
Press on a little further, brothers and sisters. The ultimate “never-quitter” lives in you!
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
