“And I am glad for your sakes that I was not there, to the intent ye may believe; nevertheless let us go unto him.” — (John 11:15 (KJV))
There are two kinds of people. There’s the people who seldom look ahead, but instead just take life as it comes and react to it spontaneously. Then there are the folks who are logistically driven. They rise and fall on being informed as to what’s coming, and meticulously prepare and plan their response.
Today is not an evaluation to determine the better approach. It’s more of an observation with hope that we can come away with a better understanding of why we are wired the way we are.
Since I’m not qualified to give a formal psychiatric analysis, we will just have to settle for some cornbread theology. After all, sixty years of life experience and front porch common sense is about all I have to bring to the table.
Personality type number one just doesn’t really care that much. Since they can’t change what’s coming, they prefer not making a big deal over what may or may not take place tomorrow. They seldom look at an extended weather forecast.
Personality type number two, well, they are just the opposite. They feel a responsibility to be in the know and often take advantage of every opportunity to share their knowledge with others. Unlike the others, this type really does care and might be a little overzealous at it.
That brings us to today’s verse for consideration. The context is pure. Jesus had received the message that his good friend Lazarus was very sick. Jesus delayed making a visit and when he finally arrived, Lazarus had been dead four days already. It appears that the disciples at least wondered why Jesus hesitated in going to heal his friend.
The timing of this verse is just as Jesus was preparing to make the visit to Lazarus and his sisters, Martha and Mary. With that reminder, let’s read the verse again.
The key phrase in this entire story is the following six words … “to the intent ye may believe.”
The entire ordeal was confusing. The disciples wondered “why” is Jesus delaying while his friend needs him. Martha and Mary undoubtedly wondered the same thing. I mean, there’s no excuse for letting a friend suffer when you have the power to stop it. There’s no excuse for letting a friend die if you have the power to prevent it. It’s very confusing until you read the words “to the intent that ye believe.”
Jesus didn’t travel anymore after this event. In fact, in about 10 days or so, these disciples were going to watch as Jesus himself dies and is buried. He told them about it eight different times that we know of and they refused to hear. Jesus knew that news of His resurrection would be more than people could believe … unless they watched him call back a decaying corpse to life. Seeing him do that would equip them to believe in his own resurrection.
Many things in life are confusing still today and often we just don’t understand.
Knowing why Lazarus had to get sick and die gives us reason to believe God when he says to us, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Knowing why makes a difference, but when we don’t know why, we can still believe because He knows why.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
