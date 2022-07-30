Immediately attached to praying in His Name and the answer to prayer is the keeping of His commandments out of love for Him. All is related to each other. The one results from the other. Obedience is a fruit of love, just as praying in His Name is a fruit of knowing Him and His will and trusting in Him. The manner in which the disciples can show their love and devotion to the Master is obedience. (Benson)
The commandments of which the Lord speaks here obviously do not refer to the commandments of the law of Sinai. While the commandments of the law of Sinai are aimed at obtaining life, keeping the commandments of the Lord Jesus is proof of the possession of the new life. They are commandments that are kept out of love for Him. (Kingscomments)
The Lord Jesus promises that He will ask the Father for another Helper. This “ask” is a confidential asking. It characterizes His relationship to the Father (the same in John 6:26; 17:9; 15; 20). It is not a begging prayer like the disciples do to the Father (John 15:16; 16:23-24; 26). A helper — Greek: “parakletos” — is someone who is called in to help another, someone who takes up the cause of another and comes to his aid. Now that He is with them on earth, the Lord is that “help” for His disciples.
In view of His ascension, He will see to it that His own will receive “another Helper.” It is Someone other than the Lord Jesus, but Who will do the same work. Since the Lord is in heaven, the Holy Spirit performs this task on earth (John 14:16; 26; 15:26; 16:7). This does not mean that Christ does not do this work anymore; on the contrary, He continues to do it while He is in heaven (1 John 2:1).
Jesus changed the figure from the disciples being without a Helper to their being without a parent. He would not leave them in this traditionally destitute and vulnerable position. He would come to them. And which coming did our Lord have in mind here?
In view of the context that describes the Spirit’s coming (John 14:16-17; 25-26), we might conclude that His coming in the Spirit is in view (see John 14:23). However, the passage seems to present Jesus as offering the disciples His personal presence. He had described the coming of the Spirit, but what about His personal return to them (reference John 14:3)? This question, which would have been in the disciples’ minds, is what Jesus appears to have been addressing here. He seems to have been referring to a post-resurrection appearance to the disciples (John 21:1-14). Support for this view is Jesus’ assurance that His resurrection would be a pledge of their resurrection. Physical resurrections seem to be in view.
Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances would convince the Eleven of His deity. He described this condition as mutual abiding with the Father (note John 14:10-11). Moreover, these appearances would also convince them of their union with Jesus. They would do so by confirming Jesus’ promises of their union with Him (John 14:13-14). Jesus expounded both “abidings” later (John 14:23-24; also John, chapter 17).
There were two members of the Twelve named Judas. The one who voiced this question was Judas the son or brother of James (Luke 6:16; Acts 1:13). He is probably the same man as Thaddaeus (note Matthew 10:2-4; Mark 3:16-19).
Judas’ question reflects the disciples’ understanding that as Messiah Jesus would manifest Himself publicly, which He had taught them (see Matthew 24:30). The disciples did not understand that Jesus would rise again bodily (John 20:9) much less that the Holy Spirit would come to indwell them. Therefore, it is unlikely that Judas was asking Jesus to clarify the manner of His appearing. Judas wanted to know what Jesus meant when He said that He was not going to disclose Himself publicly but just privately to the Eleven. He and his fellow disciples failed to realize that Jesus would reveal Himself to them privately after His resurrection before He revealed Himself publicly at His second advent.
In conclusion, Jesus restated the ethical point He had made in John 14:15; 14:23, a negatively. Lack of love for Jesus will result in lack of obedience to His teachings, which are the revelations of God the Father (reference John 12:49; 14:10).
The Lord says that He has spoken these things to His disciples while He is with them. He does this to make a distinction from the time when He will no longer be here. So far they have not been able to grasp many things because the Holy Spirit is not here yet. Despite that absence, the blessing of His presence and His personal teaching is still very great. The blessing of His absence will be even greater with the coming of the Holy Spirit.
The Lord uses both the name “Helper” and the name “Holy Spirit.” He speaks of “the Helper” to point the disciples to the support of the Spirit and the help they will need to follow the way He wants them to go. He speaks of “the Holy Spirit” to point out to His disciples the Divine teaching He will give. As an additional encouragement, He promises His disciples that the Father will send Him in His Name. There is an abundance of encouragement in the promise that He will send the Spirit.
When the Spirit has come, He will teach the disciples more abundantly than the Lord Jesus could do at that time. He will teach them “all things” and not just “these things” from John 14:25. He will remind the disciples of all things the Lord Jesus said and also give them the ability to understand what He meant by that.
With all the wonderful previous promises, the Son’s promises have not yet come to an end. He also grants them peace and gives them His own peace. The first peace, the peace He “leaves” with them, is the peace He worked on the cross, the peace with God (Romans 5:1). That peace is, as it were, His legacy to them as their inalienable property. The second peace, “My peace,” is the peace He has had in His heart throughout His life on earth, the peace that comes from complete trust in the Father, whatever the circumstances. We can also experience that peace when we go our way with trust in the Father (see Philippians 4:7). Friend, do you have “that peace”? If you do then you know what it means to have “perfect peace” when one’s mind is on God (see Isaiah 26:3-4). If not, then friend I strongly urge you and invite you to come into a knowledge of that peace by accepting Jesus Christ as your personal Savior and Lord. You will be glad you did and you will have true peace and not as the world gives it (John 14:27).
In conclusion, what the Lord stated in this chapter is not yet fulfilled at that moment. First, the work of redemption has yet to be accomplished. And to all that faith is connected, for it is not visible and tangible. If they will see the fulfillment, it will be a great encouragement for their faith.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
