“Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, Thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice. Pilate saith unto him, What is truth? And when he had said this, he went out again unto the Jews, and saith unto them, I find in him no fault at all.” John 18:37-38 KJV
Truth! Everyone knows that many media and news outlets spin their reports to cater to their audience. It isn’t truth or even accuracy that takes priority for those, it’s all about ratings. Headlines often paint a picture that loses its focus once you actually read the story. Social media is controlled and often manipulated to reach a desired end.
We sometimes think this is a practice that just started in recent decades but actually it’s been going on for ages.
When I was a kid there was a popular game show called “To Tell The Truth.” Three contestants would come out, each claiming to have the same identity. Of course, only one was genuine while the other two were imposters. The panel of celebrity questioners would ask questions and at the end of the interview, vote for the contestant they thought was the real McCoy.
After the voting, the host would always say, “Would the real (whoever) please stand up.”
False reporting, manipulated stories and fake identities were plenteous in the first century. Rumors and false claims about Jesus were not difficult to find.
In our text today, we find Pilate, after hearing many of the claims, complaints and charges against Jesus, interviewing Jesus for himself.
During the course of their conversation, Pilate asks a question that all of us have asked at one time or another.
He asked Jesus: “What is truth?”
In this case, Truth was far more than verbal accuracy or verifiable vernacular. Jesus knew that only a select group would have the capacity to understand His answer to the question. I find it utterly amazing how Jesus guided this conversation to the place where Pilate would ask this specific question. Let me paraphrase it for you.
Pilate asked Jesus two questions that we know of: “Are you a king?” and “What is truth?”
Jesus responded by saying, “you say that I’m a king. Here’s why I was born into this world, that I should testify unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth understands.”
Jesus summed it up when He said of Himself, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6
Today there are many imposters out there. Many religions claim that all belief systems serve as a conduit to God, and all you have to do is follow one of the many paths available. Jesus made it clear that He is the only one who gives access to eternal life. That reduces every other belief system to the equivalent of an imposter.
Some of those imposters are in the form of major world religions with millions of followers. Often they promote high standards of morality and deliver some sense of logic to the human mind. Still, they offer no hope after this life ends.
Other imposters are less formal and have no real organization. They are fueled by rationale of human logic. That false security that if somehow our good deeds outweigh our bad ones, God will honor that. The problem with that is that it’s not true according to everything Jesus said.
It isn’t the golden rule or karma that decides our eternal fate. We must make that decision before life ends. It begins when we recognize that we are sinners in need of a savior. Jesus is that Savior. He paid your sin debt on a cruel cross and then came back to life just to prove that He is not just another imposter.
Trust Him today. Believe Him now.
Jesus said: “here’s why I came into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice.”
Jesus is not a king, He is King of kings! I just wanted to tell you the truth!
