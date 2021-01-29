I am amazed, Dear Reader, at the number of people that read and respond to my column that don’t have similar beliefs as me. Why would you read a “Successful Living” column on a religion page of a local paper if you don’t call yourself a Christian?
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not complaining. I appreciate any and all readers. But I find it curious when people question my beliefs?
“Why do you believe the Word of God?”
“What makes the words of the men who wrote the Bible any different than men speaking today?”
And I get it. When I say I believe the Bible because the Bible tells me to believe the Bible, that sounds crazy. It is most definitely circular logic. But that’s not primarily why I believe the Bible. I believe it because I have proven it and found it to be true.
Which reminds me of a post going around on social media, typically called “Never have I ever.” The phrase “Never have I ever …” is followed by a numbered list of random events for which you add up points for all of those to which you can say you never did, such as “Got a tattoo” or “Got arrested.”
However, for the purposes of today’s column, I am more interested in those things of the spirit. And particularly for those who read my column and struggle with faith or more specifically, struggle with their faith.
Have you never heard the voice of the Lord calling to you such that you invited Him into your life?
I remember as a young teenager attending a church youth meeting where the question was presented to me directly, to which I responded by asking Jesus into my heart. Riding home in the back of a pickup truck, I knew something had changed on the inside of me. When I got home, I had to find a mirror to see if I could tell a difference. Nothing looked different on the outside, but I knew something had changed on the inside.
Have you never been in a life-threatening situation and called out to the Lord?
Driving out to Watts Bar Nuclear Plant one winter morning many years ago (before I had a decent car and before Highway 305 was straightened out), I hit a patch of snow-covered, icy roadway in a sun-blocked curve that sent my car sliding out of control.
I immediately hollered “Jesus” because I knew the Bible said, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Within a second or two the car came back into control. My fellow commuter and passenger, a preacher, seemed astonished that I had shouted the name of Jesus so quickly and fervently, but I knew nothing else to do. And calling on Him saved us.
Have you never received a doctor’s report for you or a loved one that caused righteous indignation to well up within you?
My daughter was about three years old when the doctor told my wife he suspected there was something wrong with her kidneys and wanted to do an extensive battery of tests.
My immediate response was, “Let the doctor do whatever he wants, it doesn’t matter. She’s healed.”
I chose to believe the promise of God (reference Isaiah 53:5) over the word of the doctor.
After further examinations, he came back to my wife and said there must have been some error with his initial test; he could find nothing wrong with her kidneys. I believe the Lord healed my daughter.
For a more recent example, a few weeks back, both of my in-laws tested positive for COVID and needed to get to the hospital for treatment. My wife was compelled to accompany them, as she didn’t want either of them to drive themselves.
While trying to comply with the ever-changing hospital protocols, my wife found herself at odds with a nurse, who chastised her by saying, “If you’ve been around them, then you’ll test positive, too.”
As soon as my wife told me, something arose on the inside of me and I heard myself declaring (to my wife and those spirits listening) “How dare she say that. My wife is the healed and no weapon formed against her shall prosper.” (reference Isaiah 54:17)
Fast forward to today, she quarantined herself for the recommended amount of time and never tested positive. I believe the Lord protected her.
Have you never been in such emotional despair that you cried out to God for relief?
It was about seven years ago when I was in the middle of a six-month stretch of unemployment. There were no unemployment checks from the government available to me because I had been a business owner and work had suddenly dried up. I was in mental torment trying to figure out how I was going to pay the bills and keep from losing the house. In my anguish, I begged the Lord for help.
His reply, not to my physical ear, but a comforting voice I heard within, was “Do you have food? Are the lights still on?” To which my answer was “yes.”
He reminded me of the words of Jesus, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof” (Matthew 6:34).
I knew to quit worrying about the future and to trust God for the day.
Dear Reader, if you’ve read my column this far and claim you are not a Christian, it’s not because God isn’t calling you. Matter of fact, He’s speaking to you right now and wondering why you won’t give Him place in your heart.
I don’t ask you to believe in God because I believe in God. I’m asking you to believe in God because He wants to know. Don’t enter eternity saying never have I ever inquired about Jesus for myself.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.