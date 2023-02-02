“For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.” Hebrews4:12-13 NKJV
We say we believe it. We think we actually do believe it, but … sometimes our actions tell a different story and therefore we have within us a direct conflict. A crisis of belief if you will.
When it comes to obstacles that arise, or conflicts in life, we’re solid in our faith. It may be difficult, but we find a way to trust God to handle those things and we wait on Him without losing faith. After all, didn’t He make it clear that we are more important than the lilies of the field? Didn’t He plainly say that He would NEVER leave us or forsake us? We are unshakeable in that area. Those are not the areas this passage addresses.
To get to the meat of these verses, let’s consider the primary statements made.
First, “The word of God is living and powerful.” That “word” is obviously truth. It’s a personal message from God to us, for us. It’s “living” so we can know that it is always relevant, and “powerful,” meaning capable of producing change in our individual lives.
Second, that powerful and living word is “sharp” enough to penetrate and divide the soul from spirit and the joints from marrow. This is explained in the next sentence in this way, the living word discerns what is in our head (thoughts) and our heart (motives) and influences change when needed.
So far, if you are a true follower of Christ, you are probably with me. There’s little to no evidence of a crisis in our belief system and no conflict in our actions concerning the living word. We have experienced everything mentioned so far, right?
Here’s where everything begins to change. The next phrase transforms what we believe for ourselves as a result of our experiences of being influenced by the living word. Here it is.
“There is no creature hidden from His sight, but all are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.”
Where is the crisis you ask? It’s only found in your attitude and prayers connected to that person you love, who seems to be so far from God that they can’t hear His voice. You would never say out loud that God can’t reach that person, but with a little help from your fleshly logic, you have doubts. There’s that little voice inside whispering to you that “He’s too far gone” or “she’s just trapped and can’t break free.”
Thank God we have the word of God to address this issue clearly. Maybe we should memorize this verse like we have John 3:16 or Psalm 23. If you know and love someone who is trapped and seemingly just too far gone, let the living word speak this reminder to you today … “there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.”
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.