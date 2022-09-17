As we continue to write about the Lord’s church, we have noticed already the term church means — the called out. By being called out, we are called out of the sin and lifestyle of the world to be a holy people, a spiritual people. We are actually a spiritual people living in a fleshly world.
“Who has delivered us from the power of darkness and has translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son,” Colossians 1:13.
“Now you are the body of Christ and members in particular,” I Corinthians 12:27.
The true church is not Catholic, Protestant, nor Jew. The true church is not a denomination. The true church is universal in scope, and we do protest against any and all false doctrines of the Bible. The true church is not limited to the Jews in religion, but inclusive; hopefully many Jews will be converted to Christianity. The true church is non-denominational. Denomination means being a part of a larger organization as a quarter is a denomination of a dollar. The true church consists of people from all walks of life and color and all nationalities and all social classes.
The word church appears in two forms within the Bible. It appears as the universal church and also as an individual congregation. In all cases within the Bible, the church is united on the doctrine of Christ. It is one church with one faith. Unity is always stressed, and division is always condemned. We are to strive for the unity of the faith.
Most of the epistles were written because of problems within the church. Either Paul or Peter for instance is writing to correct some false teaching and to put the church back in line with the other congregations. There were lots of problems within the New Testament church for several reasons. The Jews hated the church and the separation it caused from the teachings of Moses. The Jews could not give up their traditions, especially that of circumcision. They wanted and expected all the males to be circumcised.
Christianity taught that this teaching and tradition is not binding on Christians. There were many false teachers out there who tried to contradict the teachings of Christ. Another factor is that the word of God we know as the Bible, was not written in complete form. The gospel message was first revealed through inspired men of the Holy Spirit who then revealed the message to the congregations. It was after seventy AD that the complete word was written by the eight men who wrote the New Testament. Then the individual books had to be collected together, copied and then sent around to the other congregations. Sometimes an individual letter written to one congregation was also circulated around to several congregations.
“The churches of Christ salute you,” Romans 16:16 is a reference to all the various congregations being in complete unity with each other.
There were no divisions in Christianity in the early church with various titles which expressed their individual doctrines of faith. All believed and practiced the same things and in unity together in the same faith and teachings. Unity is always encouraged and expected in the early church, division is always condemned. The Bible speaks of the individual church at Ephesus, or at Philippi, or the seven churches of Asia, meaning seven locations not seven denominations.
Just think how effective we could be as Christians if we all believed, taught and practiced the same things. We could eliminate three or four different religious buildings within the same city block sometimes and come together as one. We would eliminate a lot of expenses for buildings and grounds upkeep. We could eliminate some personnel overlap or assign them to different duties. We would have a lot more funds to evangelize the world, both in our local areas and in the mission fields. What a difference this would make in benevolence also. It is really sad that our Christian faith is torn apart in so many traditions, doctrines, and personal preferences. Our faith must be based upon the Word of God.
We must remember the teachings of Christ through His Word, the Bible. Christ is head of the church, Ephesians 1:22-23. The church is the body of Christ, Colossians 1:18. There is only one body, Ephesians 4:4. We are all part of the family of God not several separate families, I Timothy 3: 15, and we are His children, Galatians 3:26-27. The church is the kingdom of Christ, and he rules the kingdom through His word. His subjects are those who voluntarily submit to His will. His dominance is worldwide as the Christian influence is spread in all countries of the world.
“But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that you should show forth the praises of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light: which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God: which had not always obtained mercy, but now have obtained mercy,” I Peter 2:9-10.
Christianity is the chosen people of God today. Christianity is that royal priesthood devoted to God. Christianity is that holy nation of God’s faithful people. Christianity influences the world. Christianity will exist until the end of time. No nation, government or power can destroy Christianity. We may have appeared to have some setbacks, to have our faith challenged and some of us may be required to lay our life down for Christ, but Christianity and the Lord’s church will always prevail. It cannot be destroyed. The gates of Hades cannot exterminate the influence of Christianity. The Church will be standing when Jesus returns in the heavens at the last trumpet to claim His faithful followers.
We encourage all to come worship with us. Seek the truth through Bible study and a discussion of the Word during our classes and to worship God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit during our period of worship. You will be welcomed warmly, especially if you are seeking the truth. Come, let us reason together.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
