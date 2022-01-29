Justice and the Marginalized Deuteronomy 24:10-21

I. Laws Protecting the Poor Against Unjust Lending Practices (Deuteronomy 24:10-13) “Thou shalt not go in” (verse 10) — To prevent both the poor man’s reproach, by having his wants exposed, and the creditor’s greediness, which might be occasioned by the sight of something which he desired, and the debtor could not spare.

“The pledge” (verse 11) — He shall choose what pledge he pleases, provided it be sufficient for the purpose.

“Thou shalt not sleep” (verse 13) — But restore it before night, which intimates that he should take no such thing for pledge without which a man could not sleep.

“Bless thee” — Bring down the blessing of God upon thee by his prayers: for though his prayers, if he be not a good man, shall not avail for his own behalf, yet they shall avail for thy benefit.

“It shall be righteousness unto thee” — Esteemed and accepted by God as a work of righteousness, or mercy is the meaning expressed here. (Benson Commentary)

II. Laws Prohibiting Unjust Labor Practices (Deuteronomy 24:14-15) “Thou shall not oppress an hired servant,” (verse 14) — That is hired by the day, as appears in Deuteronomy 24:15; though the law may include such as are hired by the week, or month, or year; neither of whom are to be oppressed by any means, and chiefly by detaining their wages; the Jerusalem Targum of this phrase reads, “ye shall not detain by force the hire of the hired servant;’’ nor for that reason by fraud, as in James 5:4.

“(That is) poor and needy;” — and so cannot bear the lest oppression of this kind, nor to have his wages detained from him any time, and much less wholly to be defrauded of them.

“[Whether he be) of thy brethren;” — an Israelite, and so a brother both by nation and religion.

“Or of thy strangers that (are) in thy land, within thy gates;” — the text has been interpreted to mean that both of proselytes of righteousness, and of proselytes of the gate; which latter are plainly described by this clause, and the former must be included; for, if proselytes of the gate are not to be oppressed, much less proselytes of righteousness, who were in all respects as Israelites, the same law was to them both. Likewise, the phrase “in thy land” is intended to imply the hire of beasts, and of vessels; as well as the hire of man.

“At his day thou shalt give (him) his hire” (verse 15) — At the close of the day, when his work is done, the hire agreed for must be paid him; and, by the same rule, all such that were hired by the week, month, or year, were to have their wages paid them at the day their time was up. That is just or equitable!

“Neither shall the sun go down upon it;” — that is to say, it was to be paid before sun setting, or at it (see Leviticus 19:13).

“For he (is) poor, and setteth his heart upon it;” — because being poor, he cannot wait any longer for the payment of it; his personal and family wants are such as require immediate payment; and besides, he has been eagerly expecting it, and earnestly desiring it, that he may satisfy the craving necessities of himself and family; and therefore it would be a great balk and disappointment to him to have his wages detained.

“Lest he cry against thee to the Lord;” — having none to apply unto but Him (God), who is the patron of the poor and needy, not being able to help himself, nor having interest in any to intervene on his behalf; and his cry, and the cry of his hire too, will enter into the ears of the Lord of hosts, and is regarded by him (reference James 5:4).

“And it be sin unto thee:” — or, be imputed to him, the guilt charged on him, and punishment inflicted for it.

III. Laws Against Unjust Sentences (Deuteronomy 24:16) Deuteronomy 24:16 is taken by some to mean that there is no such thing as corporate responsibility; but the example of the expiation that had to be made by the nearest city in the case of an unsolved murder (Deuteronomy 21) is more than enough to validate the principle of corporate responsibility. What is forbidden here is that Israel should follow the example of most ancient nations in those days, in which, “The family of a criminal was included in his punishment.” This is not permissible! The Book of Esther details the punishment of Haman and his seven sons who were all hanged on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai (Esther 9:13-17, 25); yet Haman alone was the wicked enemy of the Jews. It was in contrast with such punishments that this law was promulgated. (Coffman)

IV. Laws Protecting the Poor (Deuteronomy 24:17-18) The humanitarian aspect of Deuteronomy 24:17, 18 is quite clear. There was special protection in all of God’s laws directed to benefit the strangers, the poor, the wayfarers, the widows, the fatherless, and others of the poor.

V. Laws that Promise Equity (Deuteronomy 24:19-21) It should be noted that God watches out for the stranger, for the fatherless, for the downcast, for the outcast, and so forth; God has a special tender care for them. This passage and it procedural instructions as how to effectively aid others; the less fortunate, despised, abandoned, rejected is what some have termed, “The Economy of Equity.”

Now when you cut down the harvest in your field and if you remember, “Oh, I left a sheaf out in the field,” don’t go back and get it. Just leave that for the poor, they can come in behind you and get it.

When you go through and pick your olives, you only pick the olive tree once (Deuteronomy 24:20). Even as those olives that are still green and not ready to be picked you just leave them on the tree, so the poor people can come into your grove. They can pick the olives that you leave. And when you go through and pick the grapes in your vineyard, you’re to not pick them all (Deuteronomy 24:21)

Leave the green ones, those that aren’t completely ripe, but you can’t go back and pick your vineyard the second time. You have one shot through to get your harvest; whatever is left you just leave it on the vines for the poor people. So, it was an excellent welfare program. The poor could always go out into the fields and gather up whatever was left in the fields.

The concluding verse 22 reads, “And thou shalt remember that thou wast a bondman in the land of Egypt: therefore I command thee to do this thing” and is the final command that reveals Deuteronomy insists that life’s main principle shall be love illumined by sympathy. (Nicoll)

Central Text: But thou shalt remember that thou wast a bondman in Egypt, and the Lord thy God redeemed thee thence: therefore I command thee to do this thing. —Deuteronomy 24:18

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

