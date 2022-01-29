“The pledge” (verse 11) — He shall choose what pledge he pleases, provided it be sufficient for the purpose.
“Thou shalt not sleep” (verse 13) — But restore it before night, which intimates that he should take no such thing for pledge without which a man could not sleep.
“Bless thee” — Bring down the blessing of God upon thee by his prayers: for though his prayers, if he be not a good man, shall not avail for his own behalf, yet they shall avail for thy benefit.
“It shall be righteousness unto thee” — Esteemed and accepted by God as a work of righteousness, or mercy is the meaning expressed here. (Benson Commentary)
“(That is) poor and needy;” — and so cannot bear the lest oppression of this kind, nor to have his wages detained from him any time, and much less wholly to be defrauded of them.
“[Whether he be) of thy brethren;” — an Israelite, and so a brother both by nation and religion.
“Or of thy strangers that (are) in thy land, within thy gates;” — the text has been interpreted to mean that both of proselytes of righteousness, and of proselytes of the gate; which latter are plainly described by this clause, and the former must be included; for, if proselytes of the gate are not to be oppressed, much less proselytes of righteousness, who were in all respects as Israelites, the same law was to them both. Likewise, the phrase “in thy land” is intended to imply the hire of beasts, and of vessels; as well as the hire of man.
“At his day thou shalt give (him) his hire” (verse 15) — At the close of the day, when his work is done, the hire agreed for must be paid him; and, by the same rule, all such that were hired by the week, month, or year, were to have their wages paid them at the day their time was up. That is just or equitable!
“Neither shall the sun go down upon it;” — that is to say, it was to be paid before sun setting, or at it (see Leviticus 19:13).
“For he (is) poor, and setteth his heart upon it;” — because being poor, he cannot wait any longer for the payment of it; his personal and family wants are such as require immediate payment; and besides, he has been eagerly expecting it, and earnestly desiring it, that he may satisfy the craving necessities of himself and family; and therefore it would be a great balk and disappointment to him to have his wages detained.
“Lest he cry against thee to the Lord;” — having none to apply unto but Him (God), who is the patron of the poor and needy, not being able to help himself, nor having interest in any to intervene on his behalf; and his cry, and the cry of his hire too, will enter into the ears of the Lord of hosts, and is regarded by him (reference James 5:4).
“And it be sin unto thee:” — or, be imputed to him, the guilt charged on him, and punishment inflicted for it.
Now when you cut down the harvest in your field and if you remember, “Oh, I left a sheaf out in the field,” don’t go back and get it. Just leave that for the poor, they can come in behind you and get it.
When you go through and pick your olives, you only pick the olive tree once (Deuteronomy 24:20). Even as those olives that are still green and not ready to be picked you just leave them on the tree, so the poor people can come into your grove. They can pick the olives that you leave. And when you go through and pick the grapes in your vineyard, you’re to not pick them all (Deuteronomy 24:21)
Leave the green ones, those that aren’t completely ripe, but you can’t go back and pick your vineyard the second time. You have one shot through to get your harvest; whatever is left you just leave it on the vines for the poor people. So, it was an excellent welfare program. The poor could always go out into the fields and gather up whatever was left in the fields.
The concluding verse 22 reads, “And thou shalt remember that thou wast a bondman in the land of Egypt: therefore I command thee to do this thing” and is the final command that reveals Deuteronomy insists that life’s main principle shall be love illumined by sympathy. (Nicoll)
