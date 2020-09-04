Some think they can never be free from a particular sin. They have been trapped in it so long; they see no way out of it. Whether it’s a physical addiction, an emotional pit, or a physiological trap, some will give up hope, resigning themselves to a lifestyle of possible pain, misery, and suffering.
I understand the feelings of hopelessness and entrapment. I lived in it, years ago.
My parents did not allow alcohol in their house. My father had seen the negative effects that alcoholism had on one of his brothers and decided he wanted nothing to do with it. Additionally, we attended a church that preached against alcohol, so I was not exposed to it at a young age.
Once I got to college, it was a different story. Alcohol was part of the campus culture and I quickly became a fan of it. I never thought myself an alcoholic, but I drank at levels that put me in that category.
Upon graduation, I returned and lived with my parents a couple of years before moving to Tennessee. They hadn’t changed their position; they still didn’t allow alcohol in their home, so when I drank, it was while I was out with friends.
It was during that period I was arrested for driving while intoxicated. As part of my remediation, I had to attend an alcohol awareness class. I had always been a good student, so I knew how to pass a class; just follow one simple rule: Give the correct answer when the teacher asks a question.
I didn’t realize we’d be interviewed by the teacher on the last day of class, who was required to provide her assessment of each student to the judge.
I remember her asking me point blank, “Will you ever drink and drive again?”
In my heart, I knew I would not abstain from drinking. I knew I couldn’t drink at my parents’ house. Which meant I would return to my parents’ house some nights under the influence. But I also knew if I didn’t give the teacher the answer she was expecting to hear, I probably would not pass the class.
So, I lied. It broke my heart because I have never been a liar. However, I knew I was going to drink. I never thought of myself as an alcoholic, but I knew alcohol had a hold on me. I saw no way out.
But then again, I wasn’t seeking God for deliverance.
I am no longer bound by alcohol or any addictive substance, for that matter. I do occasionally imbibe, but I know my limitations. I no longer rely on it or use it to hide from God, which is what I was doing at the time.
As Christians, we’re not supposed to serve sin, we’re supposed to serve Jesus.
The Apostle Paul asked, “How shall we who died to sin live any longer in it” (Romans 6:1b [NKJV])?
Some of you may wonder what Paul meant, but he goes on to describe the substitutionary act of Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection in the rest of the chapter (Romans 6). Jesus took our sin when He died on the cross so that we might have new life in Him. As He was raised, so are we raised. We have the power of the Holy Spirit living within us to help us overcome any sin that has been resident in us.
Before we continue, allow me to offer a non-spiritual observation: Anyone can quit any habit (e.g., sin) once their desire to quit is greater than their desire to continue in it.
I’ve heard the story of John Osteen’s grandmother who dipped snuff all her life. Her husband hated it and begged her to quit to no avail. He died and the widow eventually found herself interested in the company of another man. However, this gentleman detested snuff and wanted nothing to do with anyone that dipped it. Suddenly, his grandmother had the will power to quit.
Or as John Osteen said, “Her ‘want to’ got strong enough.”
If you are not a Christian, I can understand your sense of bondage. It may be a habit you’ve had for years. It may be something your parents or family have modeled. It may be a negative mindset imposed on you through others’ words or actions. You may think there is no way to change. Some of you may feel there’s no hope for you. No matter what you do, you end up right back at the same place.
Like a pig returns to its sty. No matter how many times you get clean, no matter how many times you go to church, no matter how many times you try to act right, you are like the pig who returns to the pigpen. You can try, but you feel like you’ll never be anything other than a pig.
But what if you could magically transform a pig into a sheep? That’s the beauty of the Gospel! We are reborn into His image.
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17 [NKJV]).
If you have never yielded your heart to Jesus, you don’t realize what you’re missing. There is a liberty that comes from allowing Jesus to be the Lord of your life. He can set you free from your addiction. He can release your chains of bondage. He can heal and restore your soul.
“But what if I am already a Christian,” I can hear someone ask. “And I still feel trapped in sin?”
Stay tuned, Dear Reader, I’ll offer more tips on overcoming sin, specifically to the Christians, next week.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
