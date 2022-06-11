I am writing this article due to a request of one in sincerity searching for truth. I pray that God’s truth is revealed and that these words represent Him.
According to various quotes of the sinner’s prayer, they are many different and varied from group to group. Basically this prayer is any prayer of repentance, whether a prayer of a Christian who has sinned or one who has not become a Christian. It has come to be known as a prayer for salvation. Saved by prayer.
From one source on the internet is the true Biblical view of the sinner’s prayer.
“The sinner’s prayer, as we know it today, was invented by twentieth century preachers as a quick and easy way to save people. Unfortunately, it is a false doctrine.” (http://m.bible studyguide.org)
This is the position that is defended by the Word of God. There is no mention of the sinner’s prayer, as such, recorded within the Scriptures. If there is such a quote of the prayer, please forward it to me, please. There is a lot of secular history of the sinner’s prayer as a way to cheapen the gospel into an easy way of salvation. The sinner’s prayer is first mentioned in the second century by a group known as Gnostics. The Christian community refused to accept this new doctrine, or false doctrine, and continued to practice baptism.
“Behold the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; Nor His ear heavy that it cannot hear, But your iniquities have separated you from your God; And your sins Have hidden His face from you, So that He will not hear.” Isaiah 59:1-2.
Here is just one verse out of many dozens that is used to show that God is not obligated to hear the sinner as he prays.
The Jews had carried this to the extreme, “Now we know that God does not hear sinners; but if anyone is a worshipper of God and does His will, He hears him.” John 9:31.
There are exceptions that God does hear the sinner’s prayer, however that prayer will not directly save that individual.
An example from Scriptures is found in the book of Acts 10:1-6. Space does not permit me to quote the whole passage. Please read it for yourself.
Here we have a man who is devout and fears God with his house, he gives alms generously to the people, and prays to God always, Verse 2.
He has a vision and is told to send to Joppa for Peter and then in verse 6 states, “He will tell what you must do.”
What he must do? The bible has already stated that this man is devout, generous, prays a lot. Why send for Peter? Peter would give instructions as to what he must do to be right with God. God sent him the vision. Please read the whole chapter.
At the end of the chapter, we conclude that baptism was of the instructions of Peter and this is what Cornelius must do in order to be justified with God.
“‘Can anyone forbid water, that these should not be baptized who have received the Holy Spirit just as we?’ And he commanded them to be baptized in the name of the Lord. Then they asked him to stay a few days.” Acts 10:47.
Peter commanded them. This baptism is not a request or optional, but mandatory. This is that part of the vision where Cornelius was told to send to Joppa for Peter who would tell him what he must do. He had already received the Holy Spirit before this so this is not that, but it is water baptism that is necessary for the remission of sin, Acts 2:38, and to wash away sin, Acts 22:16.
Now let us look at whose prayers are heard of God. I John 5:10-15 is written to the early church or believers in Christ. Several statements are made here that give encouragement to the believer.
Verse 10 starts off with, “He who believes in the Son of God.”
So we are reading about Christians.
Verse 13 states, “that you may know that you have eternal life.”
Verses 14-15 state, “Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.”
So from these verses we conclude that God is obligated to listen to the Christian’s prayers.
God Himself has taken upon this obligation to listen to our prayers if “you continue to believe in the name of the Son of God,” verse 13c.
God is not obligated to hear the sinner’s prayer. I do realize that we are all sinners but there are now two categories of sinners.
1. There are sinners who reject God and refuse to live in accordance to His will, and refuse to accept the salvation given through Jesus. God is not obligated to hear this group of sinners. It is not until they actually obey the plan of salvation that God is obligated to hear their prayers. The plan of salvation is simply to hear the gospel message, to believe that message, to repent of your sins, and to be baptized for the remission of your sin. This is just the beginning of your Christian life. From this point on, you are expected to live a holy, righteous, honest, and faithful life to God in sincerity and in truth.
2. Once you are a Christian, then God is now obligated to hear your prayers. You are still a sinner, but striving to live a life to honor Christ Jesus.
“But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.” I John 1:7.
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I John 1:9.
These verses give tremendous hope to the faithful believer. God hears our prayers. We must pray in accordance to the will of God. We pray for the world to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the Word of truth. God only saves through Jesus. The majority of the world are non-believers. We must take the gospel message of salvation to them.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
