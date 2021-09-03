The overarching belief system of many modern-day churches can be summed up with a Star Trek sentiment, “Beam me up, Scotty.” Their mission is to get as many people as they can into their churches to hear a salvation message, with the hope that they will accept Christ, ensuring their passage into heaven, and then wait it out in this hostile environment until such time as we are snatched away from it all.
The old bath powder commercial tapped into this philosophy, as well: “Calgon, take me away.”
A spirit of escapism has crept into our churches leaving many simply waiting for the Lord’s return. And, unfortunately, that message has permeated whole denominations and generations.
Think of the popular gospel songs over the years with titles like, “I’ll Fly Away,” “When We All Get to Heaven,” and “Just Over in the Glory Land.” Now don’t get me wrong, I can enjoy a good gospel singing as much as the next person, but what does that do to our perspective.
Do you find yourself praying that the Lord will remove you from the situation? That He would “rapture” you and your loved one’s out of here? Are you aware that the King James Bible doesn’t even include the word rapture in it?
The closest thing we have is in the letter Paul wrote to the church at Thessalonica, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).
It’s the phrase “caught up” that gets interpreted “rapture”.
I will concede that the next sentence Paul does write, “Wherefore comfort one another with these words” (1 Thessalonians 4:18), but does that mean we are to establish our whole theology around a future event? Is this our only mission: To get people born again and then await the rapture?
Maybe we should be doing something more while we wait.
Jesus’ instructions to His disciples on prayer included the phrase, “Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10), implying that we should be praying and believing for a heavenly reality to invade this earth. Not the other way around. Is that not how you interpret it?
However, some teachings and doctrines seem to focus on the final words of John the Revelator, “He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus” (Revelation 22:20), preferring that Jesus comes sooner rather than later.
I understand. There is pain, suffering, and misery in this life (and I would contend it is a result of sin in the world), but is escapism the focal point of Jesus’ teachings? Are we not supposed to emulate Jesus, “who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil” (Acts 10:38)?
Instead of an escape, should we not be seeking the kingdom?
In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus addressed those worried about food and clothing, focusing His listeners on the flowers of the field and the birds of the air.
He ends His thought with this, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).
Does “Seek ye first the kingdom of God” mean we are to pray for God to remove us from this present evil world? Or are we supposed to be implementing the kingdom here, on this earth.
In a parable delivered just before He was crucified, Jesus relayed an interesting instruction, “A certain nobleman … called his ten servants … and said unto them, Occupy till I come” (Luke 19:12,13).
His telling of this parable was in response to His disciples asking if the kingdom would immediately appear (reference Luke 19:11). If one assumes the parable is directed to believers (and I do), then one can assume our job is to occupy this earth. Not hiding in caves as a beaten foe, but as authorities left to rule over defeated principalities and powers.
This takes our primary commission out of the future tense and places it squarely in the present.
Or, as the writer of Hebrews said, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1).
It’s not tomorrow’s faith; nor is it yesterday’s faith. It is right now faith.
What do you believe “right now?” I’m not asking what do you believe about the future? Nor am I asking you what you believed yesterday? What do you currently believe about the situations and circumstances going on around you? Are they controlling you? Or are you overcoming them in the Name of Jesus?
Images of Jesus snatching the church out of this world can make for pleasant daydreams, but how does that theology help us in our day-to-day walk?
Personally, I’m less concerned about end times and more concerned about doing what I know to do in the present world, letting my light shine. I would prefer to cultivate the fruit of the Spirit, which is, “… love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and self-control; against such there is no law (Galatians 5:22, 23 [MEV]).
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, to continuing praying for God’s kingdom to come into this physical realm, i.e., this earth, and to allow the Kingdom of God to flow within you.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
