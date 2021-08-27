Following the exhortation in verse 16, “for which cause we faint not,” the apostle now adds another reason: “he will receive ‘an eternal glory’ (verse 17) that is out of all proportion to his ‘light and momentary troubles’” (reference Romans 8:18). (NIV Biblical Theological Study Bible)
The Zondervan KJV Study Bible explains that believers “groan” (verse 2) because of persecution and because of the diminishing of the physical faculties. “Groaning” has a positive value because it means Christians are longing for something to happen; it creates within them an anticipation for heaven, a longing for the time of fulfillment, when the Lord will bring to an end the course of this age and establish the eternal glory.
Believers want “to be clothed upon with our house which is from heaven” so that they might “not be found naked” (verse 3). The “house which is from heaven” is the resurrected body. In eternity, believers will not be floating spirits, as if “naked” without a corporal body. A new, eternal body will be given at the resurrection.
Additionally, renowned theologian Matthew Henry noted that the apostle quickens himself and others to acts of duty in order that the well-grounded hopes of heaven will not encourage sloth and sinful security.
“Before the judgment seat of Christ.” — The Greek word shows the influence of Roman associations. In the Gospels, the imagery of the last judgment is that of a king sitting on his throne (Matthew 25:31), and the word is the ever-recurring note of the Apocalypse, in which it occurs 49 times. Here the judgment seat, or “bema,” is the tribunal of the Roman magistrate, raised high above the level of the basilica, or hall, at the end of which it stood. (reference Matthew 27:19; Acts 12:21; 8:12) The word was transferred, when basilicas were turned into churches, to the throne of the bishop, and in classical Greek had been used, not for the judge’s seat, but for the orator’s pulpit.
“That every one may receive the things done in his body.” — It almost seems impossible to evade the force of this universal law of retribution. And yet, Paul forewarns that there will be a day of revealing the secrets of men’s hearts, awarding to each man according to his works.
“Whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7) was to him an eternal, unchanging law. The revelation of all that had been secret, for good or evil; the perfectly equitable measurement of each element of good or evil; the apportionment to each one deserves for the good and evil which he has done that is the sum and substance of Paul’s eschatology here and in 1 Corinthians 4:5. (Ellicott’s Commentary for English Readers)
As well as an allusion to the same in 1 Corinthians chapter 3, “For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ. Now if anyone builds on this foundation with gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, straw, each one’s work will become clear; for the Day will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire; and the fire will test each one’s work, of what sort it is.” (verses 11-13, NKJV)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
