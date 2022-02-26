Serving a Just God

Job 42:1-6, 10-17 I. Job Responds to the Lord (Job 42:1-6) The Book of Job is believed to be by many scholars the earliest book of the Bible. Set in the period of the patriarchs (Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph), the book tells the story of a man who loses everything — his wealth, his family, his health — and wrestles with the question, “why?” (The Open Bible). Fast forward thousands of years. Do we not still wrestle with the same question when we unexpectedly undergo some inexplicable hardship, trial or test?

By way of an overview of this intriguing episode in the life of one of God’s choicest servants, the close of the Book entitled Job must be taken in connection with its prologue, to get the full view of its solution of the mystery of pain and suffering. Indeed, the prologue is more completely the solution than the ending is; for it shows the purpose of Job’s trials as being, not his punishment, but his testing. The whole theory that individual sorrows were the result of individual sins, in the support of which Job’s friends poured out so many eloquent and heartless commonplaces, is discredited from the beginning (read of their accounts, Job chapters 4-5; 8; 11; 15; 18; 20; 21; 22-26). The magnificent prologue shows the source and purpose of sorrow. The epilogue in this last chapter shows the effect of it in a good man’s character, and afterwards in his life. (MacLaren’s Exposition)

Theologian Daniel Wheldon commented that recognizing the almightiness of God, his infinite power in its relations not only to the diversified types of evil, but to evil itself, Job declares God to be just and wise, and in all things governed by the highest principles of right. At the contemplation of the inmost harmony in the divine Being between almightiness, justice, goodness, and wisdom, and by contrast his own rampant folly and wickedness, he abhors himself, and repents in dust and ashes, Job 42:2-6.

II. The Lord Restores Job (Job 42:10-11)

And the Lord turned the captivity of Job” (verse 10) — During this time period, the literal use of this phrase is common, although the metaphorical use of it uncommon, in Scripture. Still, it is so simple a metaphor, and captivity so common a thing among ancient peoples, that it may well have been in general use among the nations of Western Asia from very primitive times. It signifies, as some propagated, “a restoration to former happy circumstances.’’ When he prayed for his friends. Perhaps his complete forgiveness by God was contingent on his own complete forgiveness of his “friends” (Matthew 6:12, 14-15; 18:32-35); at any rate, his restoration immediately followed his intercession.

“Also, the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before;” literally, added to all that had been Job’s to the double (reference verse 12).

“Then came there unto him all his brethren,” (verse 11) — Job’s “brethren,” and his desertion by them in his misfortunes, had been mentioned in Job 19:13. Now these fair-weather friends flocked to him again, and professed affection and interest, ignoring probably, or excusing, their long absence and neglect.

“And all his sisters” — Amazingly, one sex had behaved no better to him than the other. Not only do we find that his nearest female relatives had failed to show themselves to be consolers, but also “all those who had been of his acquaintance before” those tragic events had transpired.

It is quite probable that Job, like other wealthy and prosperous men had during the time of his prosperity, had “troops of friends” (see Job 29:8-10, 21-25). When adversity arose, they fell away. Sound familiar to anyone? And now they had the audacity to claim his acquaintance once more, and would dare be his guests when “they did eat bread with him in his house.” Wow, talk about “fair-weather friends!” (Truly, there is nothing new under the sun.) Nay, more, they bemoaned him, and comforted him over all the evil that the Lord had brought upon him, whereof the worst part was their own coldness and desertion (Job 19:13-14, 19). Finally, to establish the renewed friendship, every man also gave him a piece of money, and everyone an ear-ring of gold. The money given is said to have been a “kesitah,” which means probably a certain weight of silver, though whether a shekel or not is uncertain. The word belongs to the earlier Hebrew, being found only in Genesis 33:19; Joshua 24:32, and in the present passage. Ear-rings were commonly worn in the East by men as well as women, as appears from the Egyptian, Assyrian, and Persian sculptures. (As stated earlier, nothing new under the sun.)

III. Job Receives Double from the Lord (Job 42:12-17) In His commentary, William R. Nicoll stated that following the argument of the Divine voice from the storm, the epilogue of this book is a surprise, and many have doubted whether it is in line with the rest of the work. Did Job need these multitudes of camels and sheep to supplement his new faith and his reconciliation to the Almighty will? Is there not something questionable in the large award of temporal good, and even something unnecessary in the renewed honor among men? To us it seems that a good man will be satisfied with the favor and fellowship of a loving God. Yet, assuming that the conclusion is a part of the history on which the poem was founded, we can justify the blaze of splendor that bursts on Job after sorrow, instruction, and reconciliation. Thusly, life can only be rewarded with more or “abundant life.” This principle falls under the shadow of an old belief that God protects His servants even to a green, old age. Thusly, up to the closing moment Job has lived strongly, both in the mundane and in the moral. Friend, can or have you the same?

Central Text: Who is he that hideth counsel without knowledge? therefore have I uttered that I understood not; things too wonderful for me, which I knew not. — Job 42:3

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

