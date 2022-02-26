By way of an overview of this intriguing episode in the life of one of God’s choicest servants, the close of the Book entitled Job must be taken in connection with its prologue, to get the full view of its solution of the mystery of pain and suffering. Indeed, the prologue is more completely the solution than the ending is; for it shows the purpose of Job’s trials as being, not his punishment, but his testing. The whole theory that individual sorrows were the result of individual sins, in the support of which Job’s friends poured out so many eloquent and heartless commonplaces, is discredited from the beginning (read of their accounts, Job chapters 4-5; 8; 11; 15; 18; 20; 21; 22-26). The magnificent prologue shows the source and purpose of sorrow. The epilogue in this last chapter shows the effect of it in a good man’s character, and afterwards in his life. (MacLaren’s Exposition)
Theologian Daniel Wheldon commented that recognizing the almightiness of God, his infinite power in its relations not only to the diversified types of evil, but to evil itself, Job declares God to be just and wise, and in all things governed by the highest principles of right. At the contemplation of the inmost harmony in the divine Being between almightiness, justice, goodness, and wisdom, and by contrast his own rampant folly and wickedness, he abhors himself, and repents in dust and ashes, Job 42:2-6.
“Also, the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before;” literally, added to all that had been Job’s to the double (reference verse 12).
“Then came there unto him all his brethren,” (verse 11) — Job’s “brethren,” and his desertion by them in his misfortunes, had been mentioned in Job 19:13. Now these fair-weather friends flocked to him again, and professed affection and interest, ignoring probably, or excusing, their long absence and neglect.
“And all his sisters” — Amazingly, one sex had behaved no better to him than the other. Not only do we find that his nearest female relatives had failed to show themselves to be consolers, but also “all those who had been of his acquaintance before” those tragic events had transpired.
It is quite probable that Job, like other wealthy and prosperous men had during the time of his prosperity, had “troops of friends” (see Job 29:8-10, 21-25). When adversity arose, they fell away. Sound familiar to anyone? And now they had the audacity to claim his acquaintance once more, and would dare be his guests when “they did eat bread with him in his house.” Wow, talk about “fair-weather friends!” (Truly, there is nothing new under the sun.) Nay, more, they bemoaned him, and comforted him over all the evil that the Lord had brought upon him, whereof the worst part was their own coldness and desertion (Job 19:13-14, 19). Finally, to establish the renewed friendship, every man also gave him a piece of money, and everyone an ear-ring of gold. The money given is said to have been a “kesitah,” which means probably a certain weight of silver, though whether a shekel or not is uncertain. The word belongs to the earlier Hebrew, being found only in Genesis 33:19; Joshua 24:32, and in the present passage. Ear-rings were commonly worn in the East by men as well as women, as appears from the Egyptian, Assyrian, and Persian sculptures. (As stated earlier, nothing new under the sun.)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
