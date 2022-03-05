“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them,” Ephesians 2:10 (NKJV).
I’ve never been one to think I understood everything written in God’s Word. Most of the time when I come to a passage or verse that is over my head, I don’t stress over it.
After all, “man’s ways aren’t God’s ways,” and the one who is responsible for inspiring the Bible far exceeds my brain power.
I accept that it is God’s word and it is the final authority.
Doctrine can be something else though. Most doctrinal teaching has more than one interpretation by man even though these doctrines are said to be taken right from the Bible.
Please understand that I’m not looking to start a doctrinal debate here. In fact, just the opposite. I hope that I can take a subject that many would see as controversial, and focus primarily on the parts that all Christ followers can agree on.
The subject or doctrine that has been a dividing point for many over the years is the subject of predestination. The intellectual debates surrounding this subject can sometimes go to far extremes as it relates to salvation.
Today’s verse doesn’t deal with salvation for us, but it definitely deals with a predetermined plan that God has for all of us.
It simply says that we were “created in Christ Jesus for God works, which God prepared beforehand.”
Many books have been written around the subject of finding out what our purpose is. This one verse sums it up for those who are born again … our purpose is to intentionally spread the good news of the gospel, share the love of Christ in an evil world and take advantage of every opportunity to advance His kingdom.
If you’ve been feeling disconnected and wondering where you fit in, that will all change now that you understand your purpose!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
