Jesus once taught about knowing what manner a person is by what they do, and He used trees as an analogy.
He said, “A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit … Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” (Matthew 7:17, 20).
The Apostle Paul uses this same line of thinking in Ephesians 5 when describing the children of disobedience (darkness) and the children of light.
Paul wrote in verse 8, “For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light.”
Additionally, Paul tells us in verse 6 and 7 to not be partakers with the children of disobedience, who wallow in empty words, fornication, uncleanness, covetousness, filthiness, foolish talking and the like. These things are the fruit of darkness, and when we live in such a way, doing the things described there, we ourselves become darkness! Paul is clear that this type of behavior is not fitting for those who call themselves saints and children of light.
He says “ye were sometimes darkness,” meaning that we used to do these things and live in them, but now through Jesus Christ, “are ye light in the Lord,” therefore walk (live) as children of light.
Now, there are several things here that I want to touch on briefly.
Number 1: When Paul says that we were darkness, and that now we are light, this is not a typo or an error in his writing, as to rather say, we were in the darkness, and now we are in the light. He means what he says, we were darkness! Yes, we were in darkness, but we also were darkness because we were born under the corruption of sin and with a fallen, carnal nature. This, therefore, brought forth sin into our lives and perpetually became intertwined with our being, for there was no escape. The more we lived in this darkness of sin, the more that we were blinded and numbed to the evils we were doing, just like a blind person groping for the walls!
Concerning this darkness, the Bible says that “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God and the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men, and the light shineth in the darkness and the darkness comprehended it not” (John 1:1-5, 14).
Jesus Christ is the light and He brings light to all men, and the darkness that we were could not extinguish it!
When Jesus shined the light upon the darkness that we were, the darkness was exposed for all it really was. All our evil deeds and sins were exposed and uncovered before our eyes so that we saw and knew them, and we turned from them. Next, as we received Jesus as Lord in sorrowful repentance, He transformed us. Being then illuminated, we became light itself, for our minds had been renewed through Christ, who at that time began to dwell in us.
This brings me to point number 2: Paul says to walk, that is to live, as children of light. We are begotten spiritually by Jesus Christ and His Gospel, therefore, we are His children. We exist as light because we have been reborn as light with Christ in us. And so, Paul contrasts the children of disobedience, also known as the children of darkness, which we once were, with the children of light, which we now are.
The children of disobedience are characterized by filthiness, uncleanness, idolatry and so on (v. 3-4), but the children of light are characterized by the fruit of the Spirit: All goodness and righteousness and truth (v. 9). This “fruit” from the children of light are the product or end result of the spirit of Jesus dwelling within the believer. (Saints, if we are not bearing these things, we need to do a heart check.)
Finally, point number 3: Paul says in verse 11 that since we were once darkness, but now we are light, that we should not go back to the ways of darkness, but rather, we should reprove them. A better way of understanding that term, reprove, in this context is “expose.”
Since we are light, we should expose what things are darkness. To illustrate this point, imagine that it’s pitch black outside and you suddenly hear something or someone rustling around on your back porch. You can’t see what’s happening with the naked eye because of the darkness. So, naturally, you turn the porch light on so that you may expose what is happening in the darkness. It’s the same with our Christian walk.
Now, I’m not saying you start going around pointing an accusatory finger at folks and start pointing out all their flaws and sins with all manner of self-righteousness and hatefulness. What I am saying is that you walk as a child of light, that you be light, and that you allow the spirit of Christ in you to bear the fruit of goodness, righteousness and truth, in contrast to the works of darkness and disobedience around you.
In shedding light on this contrast in your refusal to follow in the ways of sin, it will expose the darkness and make those who are in it self aware. Isn’t that what the light of Jesus does? He exposes our sin with the contrast of His righteousness. Likewise, the light of your life should expose to others that are still darkness that something is wrong with their lifestyle and that there is a better way.
Paul puts this succinctly, “But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.” (v. 13).
Anything that is exposed is because of the light — that which is honest, truthful, and godly.
So, saints, we are called to be light. We are called to allow the spirit of Jesus, the Holy Ghost, in us to produce the opposite of darkness. In doing so, those that are still darkness around us will be alerted to their evil ways, and prayerfully, they will receive Christ eventually through the process as God uses you to work with them.
When they take notice and ask you about the light that you are, well, what a perfect opportunity and door that the Lord has opened for you to tell them about Him and what He’s done in your life. A chance to witness! I tell you the truth — a witness of words is so much more powerful when coupled with the previous witness of your actions!
So then, be light to them, or as the old hymns says, “Send the light, the blessed gospel light; Let it shine from shore to shore! Send the light the blessed gospel light; Let it shine forevermore!”
In closing, I leave you with the following verses that we have looked at today from the Apostle Paul: “Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.” (Ephesians 5:14-17)
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
