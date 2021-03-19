You don’t need permission to let your imagination run wild. If you’re like me, sometimes it will take off all on its own. Eventually, you’ll have to reel it back in, but sometimes it’s fun to just let it roam.
Recently, I found myself online looking at the various types of snowshoes available for purchase. Before long, I had placed a pair of Canadian made, 42” wooden teardrop-shaped snowshoes, along with two different types of shoe binders, into a digital shopping cart.
I was about to the place the order when reality hit. I live in the South. It rarely snows more than an inch or two. If I were to ever use them, I would have to find a hiking trail, probably at higher elevations, but it couldn’t be too steep, slippery, or rocky. The chances of me actually using them are pretty slim.
Why, you may ask, was I looking at snowshoes so longingly?
After I graduated from college, I had two of my high school teachers invite me to go winter backpacking in the Dolly Sods Wilderness area near the Canaan Valley Ski resort in David, W.Va. I was a novice camper and an avid hiker, so I immediately agreed. Although I had no snowshoes, when we arrived at the base, it looked like they would not be needed.
I soon learned the error of winter backpacking without the proper gear. I slept wearing all my clothes and learned not to leave your boots outside your sleeping bag (they froze shut and it took me over a half hour to work my feet into them).
Over the next couple of seasons, I purchased the appropriate gear. I got a zero-degree sleeping bag, a compact camping stove, and all the right apparel. The one thing I absolutely had to get, if I was going to keep going with them, was a good pair of snowshoes, which I did.
Snowshoes are essential when the snow is over three feet deep. Instead of sinking into waist deep snow with every step, you can simply walk across the top of it. And when you get ready to camp, you step off your snowshoe making an indentation a couple of feet deep next to it. Then you can sit on one snowshoe while jamming the other in the snow vertically to use as a backrest. It was an interesting season of my life.
Then I moved to Tennessee, renewed my fervor for the things of the Lord, met my wife, and settled down. Winter backpacking became a memory.
Soon, I gave away my backpack and the stove. I sold the snowshoes to someone who was looking for a pair to decorate the wall of their restaurant. The wool cold weather gear found its way to Goodwill.
But I still haven’t answered the question, why was I looking at snowshoes so longingly?
I saw an ad for L.L. Bean in my inbox and it mentioned they had snowshoes for sale. Me, being curious as to models of snowshoes and prices, followed the link to their website. When I realized L.L. Bean no longer sells the traditional teardrop-shaped wooden snowshoes, I went to see if they were still available.
My imagination was driving me. I could see myself back out on, I was about to say, the trail, but there was no trail. Where we went backpacking was a giant, high-elevation marsh land in the summer. But in the winter, it was just one huge, snow-covered field. We walked wherever we felt like going. To get water from the stream was a challenge, as the snow didn’t cover the running water, but it was three feet lower than the surface on which we were walking. We’d have to climb down to get a drink.
Again, my imagination was running wild. It was fun to reminisce. It’s fun to imagine doing it again. Will I ever? That’s irrelevant. The point I want to make is the power of your imagination.
Ladies, have you ever shopped online and seen that perfect outfit? You can see yourself modeling it to your friends, wearing it to that special occasion, or tending to it as if it were a diamond.
I’m not belittling you, quite the contrary; that’s the power of imagination.
What about you hunters? Have you ever seen that new model rifle in the store window (okay, maybe I am thinking of “A Christmas Story”)? But you know how it works: Picturing yourself in a tree stand on a cold fall morning. Your breath visible as you exhale. Not a sound to be heard anywhere. And then you hear a twig crack in the distance or maybe you see leaves rustle. Regardless, your imagination has taken over.
Using your imagination is a good thing. And it’s better when we imagine the goodness of God in our lives.
Unfortunately, many will imagine evil things.
In the King James Bible, there is the phrase, “Casting down imaginations …” (2 Corinthians 10:5) which, if taken out of context, would imply we should never use our imaginations. That is not the intent of the passage. The Apostle Paul was admonishing the believers at Corinth to control their thoughts, to bring them into alignment with the Word of God and the Promises of God.
The New International Version interprets the verse this way, “We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:5 (NIV]).
In other words, it is okay to use your imagination, but not contrary to God’s Word. For example, two people are diagnosed with cancer. One begins to imagine their funeral, what they’ll be buried wearing, what songs will be sung, who will attend. While the other sees themselves recovering from treatment and starts planning a “cancer-free” celebration party and an extended vacation.
Both are using their imaginations; only one is aligned with the promise that says, “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed” (2 Peter 2:24).
Another example, two different people both receive a huge, unexpected bill in the mail. One of them starts worrying about how they’ll pay it, wondering if they’ll have enough for groceries or electricity. Pretty soon, they imagine their car repossessed.
While the other person doesn’t fret or worry, but simply stands on the promise that says, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
Everyone has an imagination and almost everyone will let their imaginations run wild. That can be a good thing and, some would say, a necessary thing.
But whatever you do, don’t let your mind run contrary to God’s promises. Always imagine things working out for you. Always imagine that you’re winning, that you’re succeeding, that you are prospering. Otherwise, you may just be worrying.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
