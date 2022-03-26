When I was a student at Vanderbilt Divinity School, there was a professor who, the story went, always began his lectures by passing around hymnals and having the entire class sing a hymn or two.
Supposedly, one student was irritated by this practice and finally burst out: “Why do you make us do this every single class? This isn’t even a course on worship or music! It’s 10 minutes of class time, three times a week, 15 weeks a term — a waste of time!”
The professor looked at the student for a moment, then replied blandly, “Christians sing.”
Then he turned to the group and told them to turn to the next song. I remembered this story last Tuesday while attending the Tennessee Wesleyan University Heritage Day celebration.
The student choir sang a beautiful arrangement of the old folk hymn, “How Can I Keep from Singing?”
The refrain goes, “No storm can shake my inmost calm while to that Rock I’m clinging. Since Love is lord of heav’n and earth, how can I keep from singing?”
I don’t think I was the only one dabbing at my eyes a bit. Some storms have been shaking, from deaths in our parish community to unjust wars unfolding on the other side of the world. In the lull between waves of Covid-19 variants, many are taking stock and grieving the changes of life in the past months or years.
As a friend of mine recently said, noting the season and the church year, “This feels like a particularly long Lent.”
Lent is the season in the Christian calendar that culminates in the observances of Holy Week and concludes with the Great Vigil of Easter, when the church has historically baptized new Christians and lights the new fire of Easter, celebrating the resurrection. It is a beautiful, lived story of prayers and liturgies, with particular scriptural focus on our physical vulnerability and spiritual need for God. We are about halfway through the season of Lent, and it is has corresponded terribly this year to so many experiences of our physical vulnerability and spiritual need. A particularly long Lent.
When despair is gnawing around the edges of our hearts, when the losses are too many and too great, when our children ask questions we aren’t quite ready to answer, it can feel as though the hope of life and that new Easter fire might never return. And yet, even in the particularly long Lenten times, Christians are Easter people. We cannot always predict or control our grief, and thank goodness the call to live as resurrection folk isn’t dependent on emotions. As the psalmist wrote, God remembers that we are only dust; God knows our grief, frustration, and worry, and loves us as we are.
Real joy and hope in the Lenten times of our lives have some grit, know what it is to walk alongside death and uncertainty. We don’t have to plaster smiles on our faces or “fake it ‘til we make it.” Christians don’t have to feel happy or optimistic to be people of joy and hope. Christians sing. We sing with tears in our eyes. We sing prayers and promises. We sing goodness and life even when it’s scarce around us. We sing because there is hope, hoping even if we aren’t so sure as to hope.
“Through all the tumult and the strife, I hear that music ringing. It finds an echo in my soul. How can I keep from singing?”
The Rev. Claire Brown was called as rector to St. Paul’s in Athens in 2021, and previously served at St. Paul’s Chattanooga and St. Augustine’s Nashville. She is a graduate of Lee University, Vanderbilt Divinity School, the School of Theology at Sewanee, and has been trained as a retreat leader and spiritual director through the Shalem Institute and Still Harbor. Claire is co-author of “Keep Watch with Me: An Advent Reader for Peacemakers, and New Directions for Holy Questions.”
