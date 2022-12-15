Luke just commits one little verse to it, but there’s much more to the story.
“Then He went into the temple and began to drive out those who bought and sold in it,” Luke 19:45 NKJV.
We get additional information from the gospel of Matthew, chapter 21, where we learn that Jesus was so upset that he went all kung fu on them, driving all of the money changers and religious entrepreneurs out of the temple.
In order to understand why Jesus demonstrated such a physical display of righteous anger, one must be able to get a glimpse of the heart of God. To get that we have to consider the backdrop of what was actually happening here.
The temple had an inner court that only the priests could enter. Outside of that are three other consecutive courts (areas). Nearest the “inner court” was the “court” which only Jewish males could enter. The next court was for Jewish men and women. The next and most outer court was for Gentiles. You must realize that to be in the innermost court was to be in the very presence of God. Even though the public were not permitted there, getting as close as possible was a crucial component of the act of worship.
In those days, worship required a sacrifice to be made; blood had to be shed. Sacrifices ranged from livestock to doves, enabling the wealthy as well as the poor to offer something. Each sacrifice had to be approved by a priest, who would either pronounce it as kosher or disqualify it as not meeting God’s requirements. Here’s where the problem came in.
Priests had a ready supply of pre-approved, overpriced sacrifices available. They sold these to people who had travelled too far to bring an animal, or to people who’s animal had failed the approval test. They not only inflated the price, they used the outermost court to transact that business. This left some poor Jews unable to afford a kosher sacrifice, plus it left nowhere for Gentiles to offer worship. Many were literally being denied the opportunity to worship in the temple. They thought they were doing God a favor, but in reality, they were being a hindrance to many.
Sometimes we may have good intentions, but are actually blocking someone’s path to Jesus. Maybe we should all take a moment right now and see if there are things in our lives that are blocking the path for others. If we find there are, let’s let Jesus clean us out so that we can truthfully say to others, “the door is open, come on in.”
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
