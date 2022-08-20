Why did God allow (insert tragic event here) to happen?
I hate this question. Not because I don’t have an answer for it, but because it tells me whoever asked it has a complete misunderstanding of who God is and how things in this earthly realm work.
The question itself presupposes that God is at fault, that somehow for every bad thing that happens He is to blame.
It’s like someone asking me, “Do you still beat your wife?”
How do you even answer that? (For the record, I have never even raised a hand to my wife.)
First off, I have to ascertain whether or not the person is sincerely looking for an answer.
Or are they just wanting to blame God and phrasing it in the form of a question?
For the sake of writing a column, I will assume, Dear Reader, that you are looking for an answer. (Although, I know it will be hard for some to hear and others may reject it outright.)
Jesus was presented with a similar why, God, why question and His answer was telling.
“Do you suppose that these Galileans were worse sinners than all the other Galileans, because they suffered such things? I tell you, no! But unless you repent, you will all likewise perish. Or those eighteen, upon whom the tower in Siloam fell and killed them, do you think that they were worse offenders than all men living in Jerusalem? I tell you, no! But unless you repent, you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:2-5 (MEV]).
Notice that Jesus twice cautioned His followers to repent, or they (we) would likewise perish. To repent simply means to change course. Changing course is an action we take.
It is not something God does for us. In this simple reply, Jesus implies changing course or repenting is our choice.
If you’re driving towards New York City but your intention is to go to Miami Beach, if you do not change course, you will end up in the wrong locale.
We understand this in the natural. If you want to get to a specific destination, you have to point yourself there and focus your mode of transportation, whether it be a bicycle, a car, or a plane, in the direction you want to go.
The vehicle, the route, the destination, they’re all your choice.
You go where you want to go, when you want to go, and how you want to go.
Remember, Jesus cautioned His followers to repent (change direction), or they would likewise perish.
“But what does this have to do with ‘Why, God, why?’” some may ask.
It may be the question should be directed at you!
Why did you allow (insert tragic event here) to happen?
Just like you can select a vehicle to operate, a speed to travel, and a course towards your destination, you can choose to follow the leadership of the Holy Spirit or not.
Let’s imagine you have a nice, new four-wheel drive Jeep that you want to take off-roading up in the mountains.
After a day of play, your new vehicle is covered in mud, leaves are stuck in the bumpers and rearview mirrors, and there are scratches down both sides. Who are you going to blame for it?
If you were to blame God, your friends and family would think you’re crazy. God didn’t drive the Jeep, you did.
Everyone knows you did. They saw you leave with a shiny, new vehicle; they saw you return with a scratched, muddy one. They would know immediately your blaming God is foolishness.
However, let an overweight Christian develop diabetes. Soon you’ll hear some well-meaning family and friends cry out to God, “Why, God, why?”
As if God is controlling the utensils in their hands. Obesity and the accompanying diabetes are not God’s best, they’re not even His choosing. But when one charts a course in which they eat more than they should more often than they should, the destination is obesity and diabetes.
But what about those things that aren’t of our choosing, such as getting hit by a drunk driver? Or getting caught in a tornado?
Why would God allow something like that to happen?
Again, the question presupposes it’s God’s fault, that He’s in control of your life, that He’s doing things intentionally to bring harm or damage to you or your loved ones.
Jesus told us who is at fault: “The thief does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10 (MEV]).
The devil is the one who is stealing, killing, or destroying things in your life and those around you. Jesus gives us life and life more abundantly.
When the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001, some claimed it was judgment from God, although it was later proven to be an act of terrorism (God doesn’t fly planes into buildings; He doesn’t fly planes at all). We heard about all the lives lost, but what was less reported was the number of people that felt led to stay home that day.
I’ve heard testimonies of folks that were supposed to go to work in the towers, but just didn’t. Upwards of 50,000 people worked in those buildings (they had their own zip code), yet less than 3,000 people died in New York.
Those who were listening to the good shepherd were led away from the danger.
What about those who lost their lives? What about them?
I don’t claim to understand everything that happens in this world, but I do trust God’s Word.
Consequently, I believe the devil was successful in killing those people and destroying the lives and joy of those who knew them. As for me, I’ll just heed Jesus’ caution: But unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
