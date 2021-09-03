“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.” (NKJV) Matthew 7:15
If I were a betting man, I would bet a great amount of money on the people of that day and time being ignorant of false prophets amongst them. Jesus was making them aware of this fact. Even today, I would make that same bet that the majority of the people of today are blinded to the fact that within our own Christianity there are plenty of false teachers out there. Jesus was constantly being challenged and tested by the Pharisees, Sadducees, and Scribes. The Scribes were the ones who copied and reproduced the Word of God, the Old Testament at that time. They did this for a living and a charge was made for their labor of course. The Pharisees believed in the resurrection of the soul and an afterlife. The Sadducees did not believe in the afterlife, but we only have this present life in which to live. Within any occupation or hobby, greed often plays a major role. Jesus warned about covetousness for the individual and also for the religious leaders of His time.
In Matthew, chapter 23, we have a powerful message from Jesus concerning the false teachers of Israel. A person is considered a false prophet for two reasons. One is quite obvious and that is he is teaching something that is false or different from the Word of God. Two is that a teacher may have motives that are not pure. He may be teaching out of desire of power, wanting a following, or perhaps out of greed, desiring an income from his followers. I must say here that nothing is wrong in earning a living and being supported for your time. Also, there is nothing is nothing wrong in leading people in the truth of God’s Word. In Matthew 23:2-4, we have the Pharisees and Scribes being condemned by Jesus because they put themselves in the place of Moses. They want to be recognized as the ones with authority. They want to judge the people and decide what is right and wrong and to even bind tradition upon the people. They often spoke the word of God correctly, expecting the people to following their instructions.
However, they had a double standard. They exempted themselves from doing these requirements. Matthew 23:5-12, Jesus states that the Pharisees and Scribes only do things to be seen by the people. Apparently they were not concerned about being seen of God. The clothes they wore were for the purpose of drawing attention to themselves as holy men devoted to God. They wanted the honorable seats at the feasts, you know, the front row seats like at a ball game. They felt like they were entitled to them and deserved this special treatment. They loved recognition at the market places and being called Rabbi. They were taking the glory and honor due to Christ and taking it for themselves. We are told not to overstate our respect for man by calling him father. Here we are taking away from our Father God.
Yet some men just grow in arrogance and in pride over being praised like this. I personally am very cautious about calling any man father. I absolutely refuse to do so. I know we have religious organizations who practice this, but it is wrong. When we become authoritative in religion and prideful, we can very easily take the glory which belongs to God the Father and to Christ. We must use utmost caution not to esteem a person more highly than what is proper. Jesus goes on to say that if you want to be great among the people that you become their servant. The way to greatness is through humility. Matthew 23:13, these Pharisees and scribes shut the doors to the kingdom of heaven. You must go through them and their instructions to get there. Then in verse 14, Jesus refers to them as hypocrites.
They should be helping the widows, but instead they are consuming their houses. They pretend to pray to God with long prayers, but only do it to be heard by man. The Greek definition of hypocrite is: An actor, one who puts on a mask, a pretender. In verse 15, they appear to be soul winners traveling and teaching new converts, but they manage to corrupt these new converts to which they are even worse than the Pharisees.
Matthew 23:16-22, Jesus refers them as blind guides. Would you hire a blind guide to lead you in the jungle, or in the streets of a city, or even in open country? The Pharisees tell things that are absurd about swearing. These Pharisees and Scribes completely lack understanding about God and his temple. In verses 23-30, they are sure to pay their 10th part of everything, even the smallest of things, and neglect the more important things like showing mercy. They pay attention to the smallest of details like forcing the 10th upon the people and swallow a camel. They are full of extortion and self-indulgence and are concerned about looking good on the outside to the people. Christ tells them to clean the inside of their hearts and minds. They are corrupt inside like a tomb that looks pleasant on the outside but contains a dead body eaten of worms. They claim to be so righteous and honorable on the outside while full of corruption.
In verse 33, Jesus says, “Serpents, brood of vipers! How can you escape the condemnation of hell?”
Them Jesus mentions how they have killed every prophet which God had sent to them. Jesus says that vengeance is going to be taken upon that generation through the destruction of Jerusalem as we see in the next chapter.
I wonder why we do not hear more about false teachers today. We hear of some after they are dead like the Jim Jones incident, in which he led several hundred of people to death. So, getting back to my original question. Are there any false teachers in Christianity today? I reckon so.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
