Hello friend and welcome to the winter quarter of the International Sunday School Lesson series. The general theme for the months of December, January and February is “From Darkness to Light.” The succeeding lessons are actually a continuation from the preceding quarter and the theme “Chosen, Not Choice” with discussions centered around God’s calling and not man’s merit.
Unit 1, “God Prepares the Way,” contains lessons from Zechariah and Luke. Given the obvious, these lessons will reign in the Christmastide and all the celebrations reminiscence of the “the word made flesh and dwelt among us.”
Unit 2, “God’s Promises,” are five lessons from the books of Second Chronicles, Isaiah, and Joel that remind us that God is in control and can be trusted to fulfill his word.
Lastly, Unit 3, “God’s Call and Its Responsibilities," are four lessons from First Corinthians, Second Timothy, James, and First Peter regarding God’s call and the present responsibility of believers to that call upon them without regard to their past. Be inspired.
Zechariah Hears From God
Luke 1:8-20
I. As We Serve, God Will Bless (Luke 1:8-10)
By way of background information, it should be noted that the Gospel according to Luke presents the Lord Jesus as the Son of Man, the Man of God for all men. In Him, God reveals Himself in redeeming grace to lost men. He addresses himself in this Gospel to all mankind. Here, the dispensation of the law is not replaced by another dispensation (the kingdom) as in the Gospel According to Matthew, but here the law is substituted by saving heavenly grace. Grace is not just the solution to the problem of sin. Grace goes much further and that is what this Gospel presents. This Gospel is not so much about what God wanted to deliver us from, but what He wanted to make of us. (Kingcomments)
In this text we observe the privilege and solemn duty of the responsible task to care for the temple of God. It is the primary function of the priest to represent the people and approach God on their behalf. Zacharias was probably one of the few priests who did this work with devotion to God and love for the people. The priesthood as a whole at the time following “the 400 years of silence” (not since the Book of Malachi had there been a revelation or word from God) was in great decay. Later on during his public ministry, we will observe by the attitude of the chief priests toward the Lord Jesus that shows how much the priesthood is not focused on God but on themselves. It is not about whether God gets what is due to Him, but whether they themselves can benefit from it. And here we see that Zacharias (yes, your observation is correct, there are changes in the spelling of his name) is an exception to this practice.
Special note: Zechariah, also transliterated as Zachariah and Zacharias, is a theophoric masculine given name of Hebrew origin, meaning "God remembers." It comes from the Hebrew word “zakhar,” meaning to remember, and “yah,” one of the names of the God. (Public Domain)
II. God’s Promise Prolonged, but Not Precluded (Luke 1:11-14)
Note, “there appeared unto him an angel of the Lord” (verse 11) - Historically speaking, there had been neither prophecy nor angelic ministry to the people of God for about 400 years. But now, as the Sun of Righteousness is about to arise upon them, the “Dayspring from on high” visits them, that they may be prepared for that kingdom of God which was at hand.
Thusly, note: 1) the person to whom this angel was sent - one of the priests. The sacerdotal office itself pointed out the Son of God till he came: By him it was to be completed, and in him it was to be eternally established - “Thou art a priest for ever “ (Psalms 110:4) 2). The place in which the angel appeared - Jerusalem; out of which the word of the Lord should go forth (Isaiah 2:3); and lastly, 3) the time in which this was done - the solemn hour of public prayers. God has always promised to be present with those who call upon him. (Clarke Commentary)
III. God’s Promises Always Have Purpose (Luke 1:15-17)
The angel of the Lord declared to Elizabeth that she would have a child, to be named John, who would become a special messenger from God to his people. He would be equipped by God’s Spirit for his ministry, and he would live under the restrictions of a person set apart for God (Luke 1:11-15; observe Numbers 6:1-8). John’s task was to call the people of Israel to repentance. If they responded to his preaching, they would be united in spirit with their ancestors, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and would be ready to welcome the Messiah (Luke 1:16-17; note Malachi 4:5-6). (Flemming)
IV. The Trustworthy God Who Speaks from the Throne (Revelation 21:6-7)
“Whereby shall I know?” (verse 18) - was the unwise inquiry of the angel by Zacharias. This bold act of putting an angel to the proof was for want of proper faith. The fact that the angelic visitant knew his prayer should have been sufficient. Grammatically, Zacharias’ Greek words here are precisely the same with the Greek words of Abraham, in Genesis 15:8 of the Septuagint. Ironically, Abraham had been instructed by no previous example; Zacharias was instructed by the example of Abraham, which as a priest he was bound to understand. But Zacharias’s penalty, like his fault, was slight. It was discipline rather than punishment. Thusly, the dumbness and beckoning of Zacharias is a type of the then-existing silence of prophecy, leaving the nation to the premonitions of the rites and ceremonies alone until the Messiah be born. (Wheldon)
Central Text: But the angel said unto him, Fear not, Zacharias: for thy prayer is heard; and thy wife Elisabeth shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name John. - Luke 1:18
