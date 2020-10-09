If you’ve ever attended a church that focuses on the teachings of faith (or read some of my columns), you’ve probably heard the following verse emphasized: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
Actually, I referenced that verse in my column last week (previous columns are available online at https://www.dailypostathenian.com/community/religion/). I believe that the more you immerse yourself into God’s Word, study the Bible, and listen to Biblical preaching and teaching, the more your faith will grow. But ultimately, your faith will be established when you hear God for yourself.
The problem with some of us is we’ve never matured enough to be able to understand God even when He is speaking.
Let me give you a natural analogy. As my daughters grew, it was fascinating to watch their development.
As infants, there wasn’t much interaction with them. You could hold them while they slept or feed them when they got hungry or change them as they got messy. Eventually, they grew to become aware of their surroundings.
Lights, noises and sounds would prompt different reactions. Soon, they recognized their mother’s and my voice.
I can remember walking into their room in the mornings, as they were awakening, and talking to them in a sing-song voice, “Good morning, Goobie Locks!” and watch as they smiled at the sound of my voice.
They would respond because they recognized that sound. They knew it was someone who would get them out of the crib, feed them and change them.
They made an emotional attachment to the sound of my voice.
However, if I asked them to perform the simplest of tasks, they would not be able to accomplish them. After all, they were just babies. I couldn’t expect them to take out the trash, walk the dog or even change their own diapers. They did not have the necessary physical skills to do anything. Nor did they have the intellectual skills to comprehend what I was saying.
But they knew the sound of that voice. And it represented love to them.
How many Christians are still in that baby stage with their heavenly Father?
If you’ve ever attended a Pentecostal or charismatic church, you may have seen folks have an emotional encounter with God. They hear God’s voice, maybe indirectly through the preaching or He speaks directly to their heart, and they respond emotionally. They dance or they fall to their knees or they run around the church or any number of physical reactions.
They remind me of my young daughters. I wonder how many of them are only making an emotional response. How many are hearing His voice and understanding what He is speaking to them?
Don’t get me wrong, it can be a very emotional experience when God almighty speaks directly to your spirit. But it doesn’t have to be.
I can remember arguing with the Lord about a certain decision I needed to make. His reply was very enlightening and solidified the choice. While I have benefited tremendously over the years for listening to Him, my response was not emotional. It was simple obedience.
Back to the verse, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
If you want to really know that you have heard from God, you have to spend time with Him and allow Him to speak directly to your heart.
“Brother Tim, but what if I’m still a baby? What if I’m not sure what He’s saying?”
That’s a great question to which I would encourage you to familiarize yourself with His Word, the Bible. He will not speak to you contrary to His Word.
Let me give you an example (and I wish this one wasn’t a real life scenario). Some will hear Jesus’ saying, “…whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours” (Mark 11:24 [NIV]) and think they can believe for a husband or a wife.
To which I would say, yes. Use your faith to believe God will send you a spouse.
But some have prayed for a specific man or woman. The only problem was, they were already married to someone else. God’s not going to give you someone else’s spouse.
Those familiar with the Word of God would know it says, “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house. You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, or his male or female servant, his ox or donkey, or anything that belongs to your neighbor” (Exodus 20:17 [NIV]). In other words, God has already said it’s not right to desire someone else’s spouse.
You can’t pray in accordance with God’s Word if you’re not familiar with it. And you may not know if it’s His or the devil’s voice when you get your reply; if you don’t know the Word of God, that is.
The writer of Hebrews tried to teach some pretty deep things comparing the priestly ministry of Jesus to Melchisedec but stopped and wrote, “…of whom we have much to say, and hard to explain, since you have become dull of hearing” (Hebrews 5:11 [NKJV]).
The chastisement continued, “For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles (scriptures) of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe. But solid food belongs to those who are of full age (mature), that is, those who by reason of use (practice) have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil” (Hebrew 5:12-14 [NKJV]).
I encourage you, Dear Reader, to spend time in God’s Word; spend time in God’s presence. Let Him speak to you through His Word and before long you’ll be able to hear His voice as plainly as that of a good friend.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
