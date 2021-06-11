Pilate asked Jesus a question — “What is truth” — in John 8:38.
Jesus had previously answered this question when speaking with His disciple Thomas and the other 11.
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth, the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” — John 14:6.
Jesus came to bring us God’s truth and our relationship to God. Jesus came to bring life to man to all who would follow and accept the teachings of Jesus. He is the only way to God and heaven.
The truth is often questioned, misunderstood, misrepresented, manipulated and even made into a falsehood. There seems to be 50 shades of the truth, or perhaps better said as 50 shades of a lie. You see, if you were told a true story about someone and changed one thing, then the whole thing becomes a lie.
For instance, if I were to describe an accident in which several people were injured and there was tremendous property damage, all caused by an 18-wheeler hauling poisonous chemicals, but later the facts are revealed that a motorcycle driver caused the accident, this makes the whole story being reported into a lie.
We have been brainwashed to think that it doesn’t matter what you believe, religiously. We are all going to heaven. We all are headed to the same place called heaven, just from different directions. It doesn’t even matter if you are a Christian or some other faith.
All of this is a lie. It has been said that it is easier to believe something you have heard 100 times or 1,000 times than it is to believe the truth that you just now heard for the first time.
It seems as if we all have come to our version of the truth.
We are prohibited from discussions of controversial issues on religion and politics. Our thoughts and speech are being controlled by government and society to where we cannot speak against certain issues unless we are branded as a racist, a sexist and any number of other labels.
The Bible always promotes Christian unity and condemns Christian division.
“Now I plead with you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.” – I Corinthians 1:10.
Unity is a major teaching within God’s word. All the division which exists within Christianity cannot be acceptable with God.
“’Come now, let us reason together,’ says the Lord.” — Isaiah 1:18.
Some people have a very hard time accepting truth after being taught a falsehood all their lives. Even in modern medicine, there are those who are against surgery and modern medicines because of what their parents had taught them.
The truth is that some folks need surgeries and modern treatments.
It is certainly amazing the falsehoods in religion, politics, medicine and other sciences that are being taught to a people who are easily being led astray.
Jesus said, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.” – Matthew 7:15.
False people are everywhere, involved in everything, trying to take advantage of whomever they can. Please read II Peter chapters 2 and 3 for a better understanding of false prophets.
They are in it for the money, materialism and power. They eat and fellowship among the congregation they are taking advantage of.
Please accept this as a loving message of concern and a dedication to the truth of God’s word. We are only concerned with the truth of God’s word. That means understanding the message of God, the Bible, the way He wants us to understand it and apply it to our lives.
If we can help you in any way to understand the word of God, please contact me at 865-300-0642 and leave a message if I am not available.
We are open to Bible studies if you are genuinely searching for truth, we will listen to your views and discuss the word with you.
May the good Lord bless you in your studies of His word.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
