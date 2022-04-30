“I implore Euodia and I implore Syntyche to be of the same mind in the Lord. And I urge you also, true companion, help these women who labored with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and the rest of my fellow workers, whose names are in the Book of Life. Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:2-4, 6-7 NKJV
It’s a common thing for us to look for verses of scripture that will provide strength and comfort when we are going through a rough patch.
When we need wisdom and guidance where do we go? Hopefully the Bible. I suppose it’s just as common when we want to celebrate a new birth, a wedding, graduation or other milestone in life.
After all, God’s Word is full of promises that remind us of His presence and that He shares our joy as well as our pain.
Today we examine several verses written by the apostle, which encourage believers to strive for unity as they serve together. Obviously there has been some type of conflict between two ladies named Euodia and Syntyche.
In fact, the conflict had gained enough attention to reach the ears of Paul, who was writing from Rome while under house arrest.
Notice again verse 2: “I implore Euodia and I implore Syntyche to be of the same mind in the Lord.”
Paul used the word “implore” or “beseech” as he addresses both women by name. He could have chosen a more authoritative word. He likely would have if he were still ministering as a member of the rabbinical elite, but not now.
Not after being a recipient of one of the greatest acts of grace ever, no, he extended to these ladies what he himself had received. So he used the strongest word in his vocabulary for making a plea from his heart.
Paul was saying “I beg you to come together in unity for the sake of the kingdom that Christ died to save.”
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” — Matthew 5:9.
Paul was the only apostle that wasn’t present that day. In fact, he was an outright enemy of Christ at that time, yet here he is pleading for peace and unity between two women who are deeply hurt or angry with each other.
Reconciliation is possible in every situation as long as both are willing. That’s why Paul couldn’t command them. This had to come from within their willing hearts.
Is there some long neglected business of forgiveness that needs to take place in your life? Is there a broken relationship that needs your attention?
When it comes down to it, it’s a matter of the heart. In this case, your heart.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.