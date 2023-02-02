“Is to them that perish foolishness” — There are, properly speaking, but two classes of men known where the Gospel is preached: The unbelievers and gainsayers, who are perishing; and the obedient believers, who are in a state of salvation. To those who will continue in the first state, the preaching of salvation through the merit of a crucified Savior is folly. To those who believe this doctrine of Christ crucified is the power of God to their salvation; it is divinely able to deliver them from all the power, guilt, and pollution of sin. (Clarke’s Commentary)
All the wisdom and philosophy of the world hasn’t ever been able to save anyone. Much fantasy and philosophy have been going on (and still are) about what man is and what would lead him to happiness. Many of these theories have been constructed and are still being constructed, the one more impressive than the other. But in the Old Testament, God already said that He would destroy the wisdom of the wise men and the understanding of their prudent men He would bring to nothing (Isaiah 29:14).
The wisdom of man is something that comes from man. In Ephesians 4, you can read what man is without God (Ephesians 4:17).
On the other hand, the wisdom of God has a totally different approach. God really cannot use anything at all of the fallen man to restore him but has to start all over again with him. Somebody who we might consider the wisest person will never be able to grasp anything of God with his understanding, his intelligence. God does not target primarily the understanding of man, but his conscience. (Kingcomments)
The Jews characteristically asked for signs as demonstrations of God’s power (observe Matthew 16:1-4; Mark 8:11-12; John 2:18). In contrast, the message of the Cross seemed to be a demonstration of weakness, specifically Jesus’ inability to save Himself from death.
Likewise, the Greeks typically respected wisdom, an explanation of things that was reasonable and made sense. However, the message of the Cross did not appear to make sense. How could anyone believe in and submit to One who was apparently not smart enough to save Himself from suffering execution as a criminal when He was not one? Furthermore, how could anyone look to such a One as a teacher of wisdom? (Constable)
“Unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness” (verse 23) — A crucified Messiah was a stumbling block to the Jews because they regarded Messiah as the Person on whom God’s blessing rested to the greatest degree (Isaiah 11:2). However, Jesus’ executioners hung Him on a tree, the sure proof that God had cursed Him (Deuteronomy 21:23; Galatians 3:13). Paul used the terms “Greeks” (1 Corinthians 1:22) and “Gentiles” (1 Corinthians 1:23) interchangeably.
The “called” contrast with the unsaved among both Jews and Gentiles (verse 24; 1 Corinthians 1:2; Romans 8:28, 30). Christ is the instrument of God’s power in conquering the forces of evil and delivering people from their control. Moreover, He is the instrument of God’s wisdom in solving the problem human reasoning could not unravel, namely, how people can know God and come to God. The wisdom literature of the Old Testament personified wisdom as God’s agent in revelation, creation, and redemption. Jesus Christ personally is that wisdom because He is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes (Romans 1:16; reference 1 Corinthians 1:30).
If human wisdom and ability is kept in its true place, as subject to, and dependent upon the superior wisdom and power of God, then the wisest, most powerful men would gladly accept the precious gospel of His grace, the preaching of the cross; and they would be only the wiser for this, for they should learn well the lesson that “no flesh should glory in His presence.” Verse 30 shows that, though all mere human wisdom and work is reduced to nothing by the gospel of God’s grace, yet the believing Corinthians were by this the recipients of the greatest possible blessing. It was God’s doing that they were established “in Christ Jesus”: God had brought them into a place of vital identification with Him, His own Son; and their full supply of every kind was perfectly provided in Himself, not by mere human instrumentality or effort.
God has made Him “unto us, wisdom,” moreover, this wisdom involves what man’s wisdom ignores, that is, Righteousness is that character of consistency with whatever relationship in which we may be placed. But this is universally violated, in every nation, culture, community, and family. Where then is it to be found? Only in Christ, and He Himself is the believer’s righteousness, One who thoroughly satisfies God in every respect. (Grant)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams
