Steven, a servant of Christ and an under-shepherd of His people, to the Church dwelling in Athens. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which was signified to our brother and Apostle John by the angel, is a book of prophecy, and to many, a book of mysteries. These symbols used are for communicating great truths, of which the keynote is the revealing Jesus Christ. Indeed saints, He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the ending, the first and the last. He is He who was, who is, and who is to come. The root and the offspring of David, the bright and morning star. The blessed Son of God, yet the almighty God, Yahweh, Himself!
In the 14th chapter of this prophecy, our Lord Jesus is portrayed truly as He is.
Verses 1-5: “Then I looked, and behold, a Lamb standing on Mount Zion, and with Him one hundred and forty-four thousand, having His Father’s name written on their foreheads. And I heard a voice from heaven, like the voice of many waters, and like the voice of loud thunder. And I heard the sound of harpists playing their harps. They sang as it were a new song before the throne, before the four living creatures, and the elders; and no one could learn that song except the hundred and forty-four thousand who were redeemed from the earth. These are the ones who were not defiled with women, for they are virgins. These are the ones who follow the Lamb wherever He goes. These were (c]redeemed from among men, being firstfruits to God and to the Lamb. And in their mouth was found no (d]deceit, for they are without fault before the throne of God.”
It says in verse 1 that “a lamb” stood on Mt. Zion.
No doubt, when John the baptizer saw Jesus coming, he said, “Behold the lamb of God, which takes away the sins of the world”!
Of course, we know that Jesus is not a four-footed bleating animal, but rather He was the ultimate sacrifice for the world of all who would believe on Him and be saved. Not only is he portrayed as a lamb, but also the Lord Himself likens Himself to a shepherd.
Jesus said, “I am the good shepherd and I give my life for the sheep. My sheep hear my voice and know my voice and they follow me, for a stranger they will not follow” (John 10).
Verse 1 also mentions that he had 144,000 that followed Him wherever He went. Much has been speculated concerning who these are. If you ask the Jehovah’s witnesses, they will say it’s them. If you ask any modern-day prophecy preacher, they will say it’s physical Israel, according to the flesh. Indeed, the 7th chapter of Revelation makes reference to this 144,000 and calls them tribes of Israel, however, we must remember that the Apostle Paul said to the Romans that “not all Israel is of Israel”.
Just because one is a physical descendant of Abraham does not mean that they are considered to be Israel and partakers of the promises. Rather, it is the seed of promise that was called through Isaac and then Jacob, and ultimately Jesus Christ (and all those who are joined to Him in union). Paul calls those who are joined in union to the Messiah (in Christ, believing on Him) the “Israel of God.” He wrote such to the Church in the region of Galatia which was comprised of Jews and mostly Gentiles.
The Israel of God and the 144,000 then is the church. Don’t get too tripped up on the number 144,000. It’s not to be understood literally here; it too is a symbol. If we were to compare the scriptures with themselves, we would see many times that they employ the term “thousands” usually to speak of a great host of innumerable people.
Another description of this people said that they had the Father’s name in their foreheads. Going to the scriptures we can find out what this means, and it does not mean that somebody took a sharpie out and wrote YAHWEH on their foreheads either.
Revelation 7, verses 2-3, in reference to 144,000, says: “And I saw another angel ascending from the east, having the seal of the living God: and he cried with a loud voice to the four angels, to whom it was given to hurt the earth and the sea, Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.”
Remember that Revelation 14 says they had the Father’s name in their foreheads, and then in Revelation 7, it says they were sealed in their foreheads.
Now listen to Paul in Ephesians 1:13: “In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise.”
These 144,000 have the father’s name in their foreheads — what’s that mean? It means they were sealed in their foreheads. What does sealing mean? It means they’ve been filled with the Holy Ghost of God, the Spirit of Jesus Christ. And who are those who have been filled with the Holy Spirit? Believers in Jesus Christ.
Jesus said that He would send the comforter, who is the Holy Ghost, in His name. Furthermore, our Lord said that He had come in His Father’s name. Again: The name of the Father in their foreheads = sealing in the forehead = sealed by (filled with) the spirit.
To fully drive this home, take note that all throughout the Old Testament, God constantly spoke of His name and His name “residing” in certain physical places. He spoke of the angel that went before Israel in the wilderness and said His name was “in” the angel. He said He would settle His name in Jerusalem. All of this is ancient language which was to denote His presence. When God speaks of His name, He means His presence. So, when we have His spirit, He is present in us in intimate relationship, and we are sealed with His name. Furthermore, it denotes we are under His authority, which “name” can also point to in the scriptures.
Verse 3 says these 144,000 were redeemed from the Earth. Verily, verily, I’m telling you that only those who believe on Jesus Christ will be redeemed. There is no separate plan of salvation or dealing with physical Israel. All must go through Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth, and the life and no man comes to the father but by Him. Verse 4 tells us that they were not defiled with women, but they were virgins. This is not speaking physically but spiritually. Paul said it was his job to present the church unto Christ as a chaste virgin. In other words, one that is wholly and completely devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ alone.
Finally, it is said that they follow the lamb whithersoever he goes. Yes, beloved, let us contemplate such a thing this day. Those who are to be redeemed from the earth from among men, who are to be sealed in their foreheads with the Father’s name and the presence of His precious spirit, and those who are to stand upon Mt. Zion, are those who are totally devoted unto Jesus Christ and follow Him wherever He goes! That may not always be easy, but it will be worth it.
The Lord is our shepherd, we have all we need in Him. He makes us to lie down in green pastures, He leads us beside still waters and He restores our souls. And yes, even though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we fear no evil for His rod and His staff, they comfort us. He prepares a table in the presence our enemies, He anoints our heads with oil, and cups overflow. Surely, goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and we shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Even if we must endure hardness for a time as good soldiers in Jesus Christ, the Lord will never leave us and never forsake us. The gates of Hell shall not prevail against His church. For they that wait upon the Lord, shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles. They shall run and not grow weary, and they shall walk and not faint!
Therefore saints, having that promise that you can walk, and you can run without fear or failure in Jesus, keep following Him. Follow Him wherever He goes! It does not matter how bleak it looks up ahead or how dark, you must remember that He is the light and the light shines in the darkness and cannot extinguish it! Indeed, Jesus is the great I AM. He has all power in heaven and earth. If He is for us, then who can be against us?
We must be willing to follow the lamb wherever He goes. Sometimes that means trials and temptation, letting false doctrine go, growing in Christ and sanctification, and so on. Rest assured that it always means the denial of oneself. Jesus said that if any man would come after Him, let them deny themselves, carry their cross and follow Him. Otherwise, they cannot be His disciple. Straight is the gate and narrow is the way that leads to life. It’s not Jesus and everything else, too. It’s Jesus and it’s Jesus alone. He is the only way, and complete submission and yielding trust to Him is all that will do.
I say, it’s a hard thing for a man to deny himself. It’s probably the hardest thing you’ll ever have to do, but until we decide to stop playing and let Yahweh be God, then we cannot have redemption, reconciliation or life. Denying ourselves means we affirm Jesus Christ. It means we say “no” to us and every evil, carnal desire that continually fills our soured minds and hearts, and “yes” to every guiding instruction and direction of Jesus Christ.
I have written to you that you may search your hearts and ask your own self: “Are you following the Lamb everywhere that He goes? Are your feet planted firmly on Mt. Zion with Him or are you wandering aimlessly from here to there, from sin to sin and rebellion to rebellion?”
To those reading, you may be wandering down an aimless broad pathway of life after all, with no shepherd and no purpose. Perhaps you may have started following the lamb wherever He went, but somewhere along the way, you strayed from the path and now you’re not really sure where you’re at.
Whatever your circumstance, the good shepherd welcomes all into His loving arms of grace. Come to Him all that thirst and He will give you living water that you never thirst again. Put your trust in Him by committing yourself to Him in full submission and He will lead you to peace, love, acceptance, mercy, grace, and most of all, eternal life.
The grace and peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
