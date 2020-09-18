Have you ever felt like you were not living life, merely enduring it? No matter how hard you tried, you were being tossed and turned by life’s storms. It’s as if circumstances were controlling you, instead of you controlling your circumstances?
Have you ever had a storm hit you such that you felt like your life, if it were a ship, was about to take on water and sink? Or maybe capsize from the waves?
It’s not uncommon for a crisis to hit us with great force.
Some are easier to handle: The car has a flat tire making us late for work. The fast-food worker gets our order wrong at the drive through. The dog gets sick on the living room floor.
Obviously, none of these are pleasant, but relatively minor inconveniences.
It’s the bigger ones that threaten us the most: A spouse divorces you or passes away. Your company terminates your employment. You or a loved one is diagnosed with an incurable disease. A fire destroys your home or car.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once penned, “Into each life some rain must fall.”
But these latter events are more like tsunamis, typhoons, hurricanes, or tornados threatening our very existence.
And, whether you like it or not, everyone has to endure some kind of hardship.
Your survival depends upon where you anchor your ship. Obviously, I would encourage you to anchor yourself to a promise in the Word of God.
There are promises in the Bible associated with any situation that may arise in your life.
Got an issue with your health? There are promises about that (reference Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, 1 Peter 2:24).
Are you having issues getting your needs met? There are promises concerning provisions (reference Psalm 37:25, 2 Corinthians 9:10, Philippians 4:19).
Do you need more peace in your life? There are promises about that, too (reference Psalm 29:11, Isaiah 26:3, John 16:33).
The point I want to make is there is a word in the Bible that will give you direction, no matter what situation may arise in your life. Sometimes, it’s not what you’re expecting. Let me tell you about a word I found.
Years ago, I was working a job that allowed us to have a Bible study during lunch. There were quite a few pastors and ministers also employed there, such that our lunch time Bible studies resembled church services, just without the music. It was very refreshing and uplifting.
Additionally, I was attending a church every Sunday and Wednesday that focused on the Word of God, teaching the members how to walk by faith and secure the promises of God. It was an incredible time of learning.
Unfortunately, the pastor of the church went through a divorce. A couple of the gentlemen from my workplace Bible study approached me and told me my pastor was guilty of adultery. They recommended I leave the church.
Every time I prayed and asked the Lord, “Where should I go?” it was as if I was speaking to a wall. There was no reply.
I had heard it said, if you get to the point where you are no longer hearing God’s voice, go back to the last place you heard Him and try again. I knew I was supposed to be at that church.
My assumption going forward was, “If God’s not telling me where to go, it’s because He has already told me where to be. And I am currently in that place.”
I couldn’t fathom the thought of leaving and, since the Lord wasn’t telling me where to go, I just stayed put.
But what about these gentlemen I saw daily at the Bible study? What was I to say to them? How could I handle this situation?
Then I read where the Apostle Paul instructed Timothy, “Against an elder receive not an accusation, but before two or three witnesses” (1 Timothy 5:19).
That was the answer for which I had been searching.
I returned to my pastor’s accusers and asked them point blank, “Did you see my pastor commit adultery?”
To which they responded, “No, but we know by the spirit.”
They were adamant he was guilty.
But now I had the Word of God on the situation: Before I would believe my pastor was guilty as charged, I needed to hear from two or three witnesses.
And even with as much credit as I give to the “things of the spirit,” I wasn’t going to walk away from my church simply because some men said, “We know by the spirit.”
I needed witnesses that would say they actually saw him commit adultery.
“Brother Tim. What’s your point?”
My point is this: There is something in the Bible that will address any situation in which you may find yourself.
What about that pastor accused of adultery? I went to him privately and asked him if it was true. He denied it and wondered why his accusers hadn’t taken the time to do what I had done; come to him and ask him.
I will admit, it was painful. It was embarrassing asking my pastor if he was guilty of adultery. I knew I had to break fellowship with those men. I was not comfortable with multiple authority figures in my life who were at odds with each other. It seemed easier to simply focus on what I was learning at church.
But the Word of God had given me instruction and, consequently, peace.
It was as if a storm had come to shake me loose from the church, but the Word of God gave me the stability to hold me steady in a time of crisis.
I realize this may not seem like a big storm to many, but it rattled my faith. I hope you, Dear Reader, will find the promise you need in your time of storm.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
